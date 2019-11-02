WINCHESTER — Local voting officials say they are prepared for state and local elections on Tuesday.
On Friday, 11 Officers of Election with the City of Winchester completed their training. They gathered at the Winchester Voter Registrar’s Office for a two-hour training session led by Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin. The city has 80 Officers of Election, who will be divided among the city’s seven precincts (six polling locations and the Central Absentee Precinct) on Tuesday.
Officers of Election, members of the community who apply for the positions, are paid $25 for the training session, $150 for working the polls a full day and $60 for working the polls a half day. The Head Officer of Election is paid $200 and the Assistant Head Officer of Election is paid $175.
Those who express interest in working as an Officer of Election must take an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Virginia’s Constitution, attend an hour-long new officer orientation session, a mandatory training session prior to each election and some training online with the Virginia Department of Elections. According to Martin, they are expected to conduct the business of fair and open elections “in a professional and dignified manner.”
In Winchester, the Officers of Election will arrive at the polling place no later than 5 a.m. on Election Day. Polls open at 6 a.m. and the officers will work until the polls close at 7 p.m. and the precinct results are processed. They will help prepare the polling place and set up voting equipment and help check in voters using a laptop/electronic poll book. The electronic poll books will let the Officers of Election know if someone has already voted.
“I don’t have any concerns about election fraud on Election Day,” Martin said.
On Friday, Martin showed the trainees how to operate the electronic poll books. On Tuesday, voters will fill out their ballots confidentially at a booth and then turn them into a scanner.
Martin said turnout for people wanting to be Officers of Election was good this year. In previous years, she said there had been challenges. Historically, Officers of Election have been retired people, but she noted the job is becoming “increasingly technological.” She said it is “a real joy” when she gets people who are comfortable with technology.
“We have some generations who don’t want to deal with a laptop,” Martin said. “It’s not their comfort level.”
Clarke County General Registrar and Director of Elections Barbara B. Bosserman said that there are 50 Officers of Election who are “fully prepared” to work the polls in seven precincts.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said he would have liked 162 Officers of Election to cover the 21 precincts in Frederick County, but he ended up getting 155. Despite this, he is confident they will get the job done on Election Day. He said the officers completed their training in October and that he has no concerns about voter fraud.
Venskoske advised voters to research the local candidates before they come to vote, as he said poll workers are not allowed to talk with voters about the candidates.
