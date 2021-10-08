The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 12, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections.
To register to vote or update voter registration information:
● By mail: Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 12.
● In-person: Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
● Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Any Virginian can check or update their registration information or register for the first time at the department’s Online Citizen Portal, vote.elections.virginia.gov. Registered voters can also preview their ballot and request an absentee ballot through the website.
To register to vote in Virginia, one must:
● be a U.S. citizen
● be a resident of Virginia
● be at least 18 years old by the upcoming Nov. 2 General Election
● have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony
● have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated
In addition to registering online at vote.elections.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may register at their local voter registration office. Voters can find additional information about local offices at elections.virginia.gov/VRO. Voter registration opportunities are also available at DMV customer service centers and social service offices.
Also, the department reminds voters that witness signatures are required on all absentee ballots being cast in the 2021 General Election.
If a general registrar finds after examining a returned absentee ballot envelope that the witness signature is missing, the voter will be notified within three days after receipt in the registrar’s office that the ballot requires modification. The voter will have until noon on the third-day after the election (Nov. 5, 2021) to correct their ballot in order for it to be counted.
For more information, call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745.
