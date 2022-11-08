BERRYVILLE — The current Russell District representative on the Clarke County School Board will get to continue serving for at least another year.
Unofficial results from Tuesday's election show incumbent Andrew MacDonald won the district race with 640 votes. His lone challenger, Leigh Carley, received 362 votes.
The results will not be declared official until the county Elections Board completes a canvass of all results. That might take until early next week, county General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said.
Last fall, the school board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed a member who resigned. As long as final election results uphold his victory, he will continue serving until the seat comes up for grabs in November 2023 for a full four-year term.
MacDonald retired as a lieutenant colonel after spending 26 years in the Army. He then worked in the defense industry and earned a law degree. His most recent career experience was as an attorney representing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal immigration court.
"I'm quite happy," McDonald said of his victory during a phone interview Tuesday night. Voters have "made it pretty clear," he said, they have confidence in him representing their interests.
He thanked his supporters. And, he thanked Carley for challenging him in the election.
"It took a lot of intestinal fortitude for her to step into the arena," said McDonald, referencing negative comments he read about both candidates on social media.
"A lot of people got very, very emotional and parochial," he said, about school matters that may have affected the race's outcome.
Overall, "I think the community was damaged" by it, he added.
Carley is an outpatient therapist for New Insights in Berryville and an intensive care coordinator for Loudoun County government.
"I appreciate the support I've been given" by both Republican and Democratic voters, she said.
School board seats are nonpartisan, though.
Carley mentioned that recent job obligations kept her from campaigning as much as she would have liked.
However, "I've learned a lot this time around," Carley said, including the need to make herself visible in the community and accessible to people wanting to discuss issues.
She plans to run for the seat again in the future, she said.
"There was a lot of hard work on both sides" in Tuesday's election, McDonald said.
For now, he said, "we (the community) need to figure out a way to work together" to accomplish things needed for the benefit of schools and their students.
Also on Clarke County ballots were town council seats in Berryville and Boyce. Candidates in those races were running unopposed.
