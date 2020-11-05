Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton defeated Republican challenger Aliscia N. Andrews in the 10th Congressional District race on Tuesday.
Wexton, a Democrat, received 261,919 votes, or more than 56% of ballots cast, to win her second two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Andrews captured 202,174 votes, or nearly 44% of votes.
Wexton won big in Winchester and Fairfax and Loudoun counties as well as in Manassas and Manassas Park City, and she won Prince William County by about two percentage points, according to Virginia Department of Elections results. But Andrews trounced Wexton in Clarke and Frederick counties, garnering more than 58% and 65% of ballots cast, respectively.
Wexton, who is completing her first term, defeated Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018 in a district that had been held by a Republican for about 40 years. The victory was part of a “blue wave” in which Democrats took 40 seats in the House of Representatives.
“When I ran in 2018, I promised that change is coming,” Wexton said in her victory speech in Sterling on Tuesday night, according to an email from campaign spokesman Justin McCartney. “We took one big step towards that change here in Virginia and across the country in 2018. And tonight, I’m hopeful that we’ll take another big leap forward, once again, beginning right here in Virginia-10.”
Wexton also called for improved health care and stricter gun laws to prevent mass shootings. And she blasted the Trump administration, saying it “disrespects, undermines and straight up sabotages” the work of federal workers, many of whom live in the 10th District.
But like many political contests this year, the 10th District race was largely a referendum on the coronavirus pandemic.
Wexton in March voted for the CARES Act, a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed in the Democratically-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate. She was one of 214 Democrats who voted for the $2.2 trillion HEROES Act, a COVID-19 relief bill that passed in the House on Oct. 1. However, the bill has stalled in the Senate.
“People know that we need more relief,” Wexton said during a 25-minute campaign stop at the Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester on Election Day. “We need to stop playing politics with people’s health care and with their lives and livelihoods.”
Wexton supports a national mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19, which had killed approximately 232,000 Americans, including 3,677 Virginians, by Wednesday afternoon, according to the John Hopkins University School of Medicine Coronavirus Research Center and the Virginia Department of Health. Andrews opposed the mandate.
However, like Wexton, Andrews was critical of Senate Republicans for not passing the HEROES Act. Andrews also blamed Senate Democrats, saying they wanted to include funding in the bill unrelated to the pandemic.
“So many people in America are tired,” Andrews said in an interview with The Winchester Star last month. “They are tired of seeing these relief bills come out that have so many special interests associated with it and none of those special interests include our interest.”
Wexton, a 52-year-old Leesburg resident, wife and mother of two, was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Loudoun County from 2001-05. She was a state senator from 2014-18 and took office in Congress in January of last year.
Andrews, a 32-year-old Aldie resident, wife and mother of three, is a Marine Corps veteran. She previously worked as a civilian on national security issues with the Customs and Border Patrol, FBI and Office of the National Director of National Intelligence, according to Taylor B. Hirschfeld, Andrews’ campaign spokesman.
Besides running against an incumbent and campaigning in a state that voted for Democrat Joe Biden rather than Republican President Donald Trump, Andrews was also at a disadvantage financially. Wexton had raised $3.8 million in her last campaign funding filing, according to the Federal Elections Commission. She had $2.3 million on cash on hand. Andrews raised $1.3 million and had $512,000 cash on hand.
Andrews didn’t return calls and emails through Hirschfield on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, on Twitter she expressed disappointment over the results and renewed determination.
“Today is a new day and we have work to do. Shake it off it’s time to take back our commonwealth in ‘21,’ she tweeted on Wednesday. “Thank you to all our volunteers, donors and incredible people who made this run possible!”
Wexton said in Winchester on Tuesday that campaigning during the pandemic meant speaking with constituents online rather than in person, and she couldn’t hold rallies like she did in 2018. Besides the pandemic, she said abortion and LGBTQ rights, the drug epidemic and police brutality were major issues with voters.
In her victory speech and during her campaign stop in Winchester, Wexton called for national reconciliation when the presidential election is decided. “Our country is going to have a lot of healing to do for sure,” she told Winchester supporters.
