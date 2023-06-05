BERRYVILLE — The Virginia State Police is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving two pedestrians that occurred Saturday morning in Clarke County.
At 10:45 a.m., Trooper S. Stinnett responded to a crash that occurred in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway).
According to state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey, a maroon or red SUV was backing out of a parking spot when it struck two pedestrians. The SUV then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be an adult female with blonde or light-colored hair, Coffey said.
The driver was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt, said Coffey. The SUV, of unknown make and model, may have sustained damage on its driver's-side rear portion, he said.
The pedestrians, a 42-year-old woman and a 2-year-old male child, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Coffey added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-662-3313, or #77 from a cellphone, or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
