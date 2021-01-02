WINCHESTER — On the last day of a long, hard year, Winchester and Frederick County firefighters stood in a drizzling rain to pay their respects to Logan Andrew Young, the National Guard airman killed while fighting a fire Sunday in Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Young’s body was transferred from Charleston, West Virginia, to his hometown of Winchester for burial on Thursday, and first responders all along the five-hour journey stood outside to see the procession pass by.
Winchester Interim Fire Chief C. Hadden Culp was among those who turned out to view the procession, which ended at Omps Funeral Home on Amherst Street.
"It's totally tragic," Culp said. "It was really an honorable event for him and his family. We were there out of respect."
A 2008 graduate of Millwood High School, Young was the son of Steven B. Young of Winchester and Beth Ann Young of Winchester and her companion Tony Roman. In addition to his parents, Young is survived by his fiancée, London Benae Brown of Winchester and her daughter Jesslyn Wolf; his sister, Danielle Brosan and husband, Michael, of Berryville and his brother, Nathan Young and wife, Daffne, of Chantilly.
Young, 30, was a senior airman and firefighter assigned to the 167 Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard, based in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He was fatally injured at a barn fire, one of two fires early Sunday morning that investigators have determined were intentionally set. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the arsonist.
Young joined the National Guard in 2018, serving as a firefighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron. That commitment came after enlisting in the United States Air Force in 2011 and serving on active duty in the military police.
A combat veteran, Young spent time serving in the Middle East in 2014 and was the recipient of many awards, including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road. A funeral will follow. All visitors are asked to observe COVID-19 health guidelines, including wearing a face mask and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.