BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. — Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced this week that Berkeley County will be the home of the company's fourth micro mill. The facility, projected to cost approximately $450 million, will produce rebar and is projected to begin operations in late 2025.
“Today is an incredible day,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “There are 230 jobs that we have negotiated that have to be a minimum of $76,000-a-year jobs. It is unbelievable.”
According a press release, CMC turns scrap into new, sustainable steel products by recycling more than 19 billion pounds of metal each year. CMC steel is featured in the nation's highways, bridges and industrial structures. The new facility in the Eastern Panhandle is expected to have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar. Spooled rebar boasts less waste, increased productivity and improved safety the release added.
CMC President and CEO Barbara Smith said the company's instincts kept bringing them back to Berkeley County and West Virginia.
“Since we began working with the State’s and Berkeley County’s economic development teams, we have seen that we have a shared vision for the future of the area and the potential growth that CMC can bring to the state,” Smith said. “We are confident that today is the beginning of a strong relationship and a lasting partnership that will not only positively serve the people of West Virginia, but CMC as well.”
CMC was founded over 107 years ago in Dallas, Texas, as a recycling company. Now, the company is still a recycler and a global leader in steel making.
Every steel mill uses electric arc furnace technology to melt recycled steel and turn it into new products, preventing more than 19 billion pounds of waste from going into landfills, Smith explained.
“We are excited about our investment in Berkeley County which will be a state-of-the-art micro mill with the latest green technology and the ability to directly connect to renewable energy sources, making it one of the most efficient and environmentally conscious steelmaking facilities in the world,” she said.
