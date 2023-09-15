BERRYVILLE — A highway project in West Virginia is prompting traffic restrictions in northeastern Clarke County.
The stretch of U.S. 340 between the Shenandoah and Potomac river bridges in Harpers Ferry is closed through early December so crews can repair damages caused by a rockslide.
In Clarke County, officials expect detours from the project will bring additional traffic to U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) north of Berryville as well as Shepherd's Mill Road (Route 612) and Castleman Road (Route 603). Those two roads link U.S. 340 with Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) east of Berryville.
Until the West Virginia project is finished:
• From 6-9 a.m. daily, no left turns will be allowed from U.S. 340 South onto Shepherds Mill.
• From 3-6 p.m. daily, no right turns will be permitted from Va. 7 onto Shepherds Mill.
• No through traffic will be allowed on Castleman between Shepherds Mill and Va. 7 at any time.
Need to get to Frederick, Maryland, or thereabouts? Expect to travel quite a long distance.
The trip from Berryville to Frederick via U.S. 340 is about 48 miles. The recommended detour will take drivers near Charles Town, West Virginia, southeast onto Route 9 to Mechanicsville, then north onto Route 671 through Neersville and Loudoun Heights back to U.S. 340 just beyond the bridge over the Potomac. The additional distance is about 22 miles, adding about 35 minutes to the usual roughly one-hour trip, according to information online.
A map of the detour route and more information about the rockslide repair project can be found at https://us340harpersferry.com.
