BERRYVILLE — A 57-year-old Charles Town, West Virginia, man died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on North Buckmarsh Street, according to state police.
A preliminary investigation suggests a medical emergency was a contributing factor in the crash involving Charles B. Holmes, who was traveling north in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when it ran off the right side of the road and struck two street signs and a utility pole, police said.
The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. on North Buckmarsh Street at Academy Street.
Holmes was transported to Winchester Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
