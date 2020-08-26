A Martinsburg, West Virginia, sex trafficker who prostituted four women and provided drugs to them — including one who fatally overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin in a Winchester hotel in 2016 — received a life sentence in federal court in Harrisonburg on Monday.
Daniel P. Bubar, a first assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said in a news release that the harsh sentence for Kendall Demarko Wysinger, 44, was just.
"Sex traffickers enslave and traumatize their victims for financial gain," Bubar said. "Today's sentence shows our office's commitment to investigating and prosecuting anyone who commits these awful crimes."
A jury on Jan. 14, 2019, found Wysinger guilty of possession or distribution of fentanyl that resulted in serious bodily injury or death, possession or distribution that resulted in serious bodily injury, sex trafficking, transporting an individual in interstate commerce for prostitution, and evidence tampering. He was acquitted of witness tampering.
The most serious charge involved the March 23, 2016, fatal overdose at the Motel 6 in Winchester of Cazmarin Sky Sullivan, a 21-year-old Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, woman and mother of two. Witness Tara Jean McBrearty, who overdosed along with Sullivan, testified that she was with Sullivan and only Wysinger could've provided Sullivan with the heroin, although she didn't actually see him give it to her. In court documents, Thomas T. Cullen, U.S. attorney for the Western District, and Erin M. Kulpa, an assistant U.S. attorney, said texts from Wysinger to McBrearty implicated him.
"Whatever y'all had left in the room that was on the table, I flush it because I was freak out," one text said. "If u would call, I'll tell you what really happen."
Wysinger contended McBrearty, a Stephens City woman whose criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery, fentanyl possession and identity theft, set him up.
"She told the police I'm the one, just to get her out of trouble," Wysinger wrote in a letter to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon asking for a new trial. "She never saw me give Cazmarin Sullivan any drugs which [creates] a reasonable doubt."
Wysinger's court-appointed attorney, R. Darren Bostic, said on Tuesday that McBrearty's testimony, and an emotional 911 call in which she seeks help in reviving the dying Sullivan, was convincing to the jury.
But Bostic believes the mandatory life sentence was unjust. Wysinger's mother left him in the care of his grandparents when he was 3 years old, according to court documents. His grandmother ran a day care center out of her home and a boy she took in provided alcohol and marijuana to Wysinger at the age of 12, which led to a cocaine addiction. Despite being a substance abuser and high school dropout, Wysinger earned an associate degree in liberal arts at Blue Ridge Technical and Community College in Martinsburg.
Bostic said Wysinger was a small-time drug dealer who probably obtained the heroin from Baltimore and likely didn't know whether it contained fentanyl. But because he had a prior conviction for drug dealing and Sullivan died, federal law called for a life sentence.
"I disagree with mandatory life sentences on pretty much any level," Bostic said. "Judges should have some discretion to look at the overall situation and then make a decision."
