WINCHESTER — A West Virginia man who was being charged with driving under the influence allegedly assaulted two Winchester police officers.
According to a media release from the city, Hunter Dylan Hernandez, 25, of Fayetteville, W.Va., was stopped about 12:40 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Boscawen and North Cameron streets for reportedly driving without headlights and going the wrong way on a one-way street.
The Winchester Police Department officers, whose names were not released, conducted field sobriety tests and told Hernandez he was going to be arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. At that time, the release states, Hernandez became combative and pushed and shoved the officers while attempting to flee the scene. A 2016 Mini Cooper was damaged during the altercation, but no further information about the car or its owner were released by police.
One of the officers sustained a shoulder injury, and the other officer required treatment to injuries sustained to his face and hands.
Hernandez was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for a wrist injury. He is now being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers, destruction of property, obstructing justice, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and driving without headlights. As of Monday afternoon, no hearings had been scheduled.
According to online records, Hernandez has been through Winchester General District Court on two prior occasions, both of which occurred earlier this year. He was charged on July 30 for driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone and on Aug. 9 for public swearing and intoxication. Both incidents resulted in him being fined.
Why are the officers name’s being protected?
After reading both articles on these WV drivers, I guess they feel VA driving laws don't apply to them. It also shows they have complete disregard for safety and other drivers.
Why is this man allowed on the streets?????
Red letter day today for those wild and wonderful West Virginians!
