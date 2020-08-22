What started out as small but dedicated group of volunteers working on mountain bike trails at the Third Battle of Winchester battlefield has turned into a project that, when finished, will add more than 35 miles of trails at Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
The Cacapon State Park project and similar movements in the region are giving mountain bikers more options for places to ride and allowing folks to get outdoors, said Mark Hoyle, who has been leading group cleanup and fundraising efforts for the trails.
“We see it as a way for the local community to have more outdoor activities to help address obesity, which is a problem here in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Hoyle, who also serves on the Cacapon Resort State Park board.
Benefits of mountain biking have been said to include improved muscle tone and coordination, as well as boosting metabolism and helping with weight loss. It’s also been said to improve mental health by decreasing stress and boosting self-confidence.
The project at Cacapon, which began in 2017, has been funded with grants and county support, Hoyle said. Hoyle and the group of volunteers were invited to work on trails there by park staff, he said.
“This grew from a simple plan to build a few trails to the park designating 1,000 acres to mountain biking when they saw the increased visitation from riders,” Hoyle said.
Getting started
The group started with the help of Kyle Lawrence from the Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, who secured grants from local Walmarts and the West Virginia State Parks. A $2,500 grant from Club Ride Apparel also gave an early boost, Hoyle said.
The initial funds were used to construct a 2.2-mile machine-built trail designed for hosting National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) races and to provide a space for others to get involved with the sport.
Trail builders ran into some terrain issues and were considering shortening the trail to 1.2 miles, but a grant from People for Bikes helped complete the full 2.2 loop, “a huge boost for the program,” Hoyle said.
During that process, the group applied for an International Mountain Bike Association Trail Accelerator grant and eventually was awarded funds for the now-planned trail system that will include more than 35 miles of mountain bike trails at the park. Funding is ongoing and will cost about $1.2 million to $1.5 million. The project will include beginner, intermediate and difficult trails with gravity, climbs, backcountry and ridge trails.
Soon after completing the 2.2-mile project, the group was awarded a $150,000 Roads to Prosperity grant from the state of West Virginia, a federal highway fund that also helps build recreational trails.
“The result of this big win will be the building the first of many trails from the IMBA Trail accelerator program trail plan,” Hoyle said. “We plan to build what we are calling a ‘signature trail’ that will go from the top of the mountain all the way down to connect into the new beginner trails. This will be a trail people will travel from around the region to ride.”
On top of that, the group has secured other grants and private donations to build a 1.2-mile intermediate trail that should be ready by the spring.
The grants are also backed with support from the Morgan County Commission, Hoyle said, noting that the commission is “fully behind” the program and is aware how mountain biking has “transformed” other communities. Hoyle said the county has committed to matching state park funds and using hotel/motel taxes to help pay for the projects.
Build it and they will come
The trails are expected to bring in bikers from all over and provide a boost to tourism.
“What we foresee happening — and it’s already happening — is Cacapon becoming a destination,” Hoyle said.
As an example, Hoyle said a few weeks ago he noticed about 30 cars with bike racks in the lot. He said more and more riders continue to take advantage of the trails.
Hoyle said other areas in the region are getting involved, too.
In Virginia, the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has built a new 57,000-square-foot bike skills park at Sherando Park and there’s been an increased focus on trails at Seven Bends State Park in Shenandoah County.
“We’re trying to build that excitement and have multiple locations, so you don’t have to go to the same place every time,” Hoyle said. “You have your fun, after-work options and you now have your bigger, weekend options within a regional radius.”
A team effort
Volunteer efforts have also increased. After starting out as a group of five to seven friends cleaning up trails, Hoyle said 41 volunteers gathered recently to do trail work.
One volunteer, Eric Fitzpatrick, put in so many hours — more than 200, in fact — that Cacapon State Park made him the state’s first trail manager.
A Facebook group — Mountain Bikers in the 540 and 304 — has reached more than 600 members.
On top of that, more and more young people are getting involved with bike teams in the area.
Teresa Collins and Sean Godsey head up a NICA team based in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and several Winchester-based riders have joined the team while they anticipate a Winchester team to be formed soon.
Hoyle credits the growth of the sport in the region to increased focus on trails in the area as well as a large Enduro-style race that Cacapon held last year and hopes to hold again.
That, and community support, has gone a long way, he said.
“All of the trails at Cacapon would not have been possible without the full support of the friends group for the park, Cacapon Resort State Park Foundation,” he said. “They are the nonprofit which has sponsored all of the grants and trail work. Without them we would only have a few hand-built trails.”
Those wishing to donate or support building trails, can visit www.crspf.org.
