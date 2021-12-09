MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department has released the identities of the homicide victim and suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County.
Investigators have charged truck driver Harold Rue, 66, of Gwinnett, Georgia, with one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla of Hialeah, Florida. He also was a truck driver.
The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the 23 mile marker after an apparent road rage incident between Rue and the victim, police indicated.
According to police, the two drivers exited their respective trucks after pulling off onto the shoulder of the interstate. An argument ensued when Rue allegedly produced a sawed off shotgun. The victim did not have a weapon, according to Harmon.
Rue fled the scene and was later apprehended in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, without incident, nearly one hour after the shooting, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Rue will be held in Pennsylvania until he is extradited back to West Virginia.
The investigation is ongoing and Rue could face more criminal charges after being returned to West Virginia, police said.
