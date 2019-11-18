BERRYVILLE — A 30-year-old Augusta, W.Va., woman was killed Friday night on Triple J Road in Clarke County when the 2008 Dodge Caliber she was driving hit a fence about one-tenth of a mile north of Senseny Road, according to Virginia State Police.
Karen A. Nugent died at the scene, a state police news release said. An infant male who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The release did not indicate the relationship between Nugent and the infant.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, but it was not discovered until shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed in an email.
No further details were provided on why so much time elapsed between the time of the crash and its discovery.
Nugent was headed south on Triple J Road when the crash occurred, according to the release. She was wearing her seat belt, and the infant was in a proper child restraint.
A medical emergency is being considered as a factor in the crash, the release stated.
Nugent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy. The crash remains under investigation by Trooper D. Gray.
(5) comments
I'm sorry but this makes NOOOO...sense. How do they know the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. if she wasn't discovered until 7:00 a.m. the next morning? If someone knew an accident happened why wasn't it reported immediately why were they left there ALL NIGHT?🤷♀️🤦♀️😢 Prayers & Comfort to the family 💔😥
What gives you the idea someone knew and didn't report it?
That’s the way we have become. Can’t get involved lest we get sued. Time change? Gets dark at 5 ish now. Still a sad comment in today’s society as a whole.
Why would anyone be sued for calling 911? How is it a sad comment of today's society? It was dark for goodness sake.
The accident was not noticed for almost 12 hours??? That's a busy section of road, how could it not have been noticed?!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.