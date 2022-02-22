GORE — A driver who state police said made an improper left turn caused a crash on Gore Road and Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) that killed a Mathias, West Virginia, woman around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.
Carla May Simmons, 64, was a passenger in a 2012 Ford Ranger driven by her husband, David A. Simmons, also of Mathias, that was eastbound on Northwestern Pike. They collided with a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by Donald Andrew Killian, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman. The area speed limit is 55 mph, but Coffey said on Tuesday that speed wasn't a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Coffey said Killian was westbound on Northwestern, made an improper left turn onto Gore Road and failed to yield, causing the crash. The Ford struck the Dodge on the passenger side, causing it to carom a short distance into a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was stopped at a stop sign at Gore Road. The Toyota's driver, Curtis L. Baker, of Gore, wasn't injured.
Carla Simmons, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to state police. David Simmons, 62, who also wasn't wearing a seat belt, wasn't seriously injured. Seat belts save about 15,000 lives annually, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Killian, of the 8500 block of Oakleigh Road in Parkville, Maryland, was charged with reckless driving. The 33-year-old Killian's driving record includes a 2021 conviction in Frederick General District Court for failing to obey a traffic signal on Dec. 18, 2020.
