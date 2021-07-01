WINCHESTER — If there are angels among us, Barry Lee is one of them, his friend and colleague Katie Gorham believes.
They've co-hosted "The WINC Wake-Up Show with Barry Lee and Katie G" on WINC-FM (105.5) for the past four years. Wednesday morning, however, Lee departed the station after 37 years presenting the morning program. Gorham now will be the show's solo host.
"Barry's like the best human being on Earth," said Gorham, who considers Lee — who is almost 40 years her senior — one of her best friends. "He's so caring, so passionate and kind. I couldn't imagine working with anyone else."
"He's like an angel on Earth," she said.
Allen Shaw, president and CEO of North Carolina-based Centennial Broadcasting, WINC-FM's most recent owner, called Lee "one of the finest people I've ever met."
"In my opinion," Shaw said, "he's one of the most sincere, dedicated employees and community service people I've worked with."
"He's all real," the radio executive said, alluding to Lee being the genuine character he personifies on the air.
Lee, 71, maintains he isn't retiring but rather "transitioning" into another phase of his life, one enabling him to remain visible in the community while giving him time to pursue other interests.
His deep, friendly voice is instantly recognizable to the listeners of the Northern Shenandoah Valley's top-rated radio station.
In an interview, Lee recalled many people over the years phoning into the program, or stopping him in public, and telling him how he'd become part of their lives, perhaps despite not knowing them.
The contact helped him make many friends. During his final show on Wednesday, he remembered occasions when he visited the hospital to hold a listener's new baby, attended listeners' funerals and weddings, and even proposed to several women on the air on behalf of their boyfriends who couldn't muster up the courage.
As people have shared their lives with him, Lee's shared his experiences with them. He mentioned, for example, marrying his wife, Mary Bowser, and having two children since starting his radio career.
"It was you, the radio listener," Lee told the audience, "... that kept me coming back (into the studio) day in and day out, year after year."
"We've covered a lot of history from this studio," he reminisced. From Operation Desert Storm to the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to the COVID-19 pandemic, "we've leaned on each other to get through it all."
Radio is an intimate medium, Lee pointed out, one that educates and informs as well as entertains and bonds people.
"It's so personable. You can share your thoughts," he said. And, "it's so many people's lifeline," such as for older folks who don't get out and about as much as they once did.
Lee has long enjoyed communicating with people in different ways. During his adolescence, he and his friends would record sound effects and stories on a transistorized tape recorder with reels three inches in diameter. Later, in college, he and a friend recorded skits on cassettes passed around the residence hall for everyone to hear.
At the time, though, he never envisioned working in radio.
Lee earned a bachelor's degree in education from Florida Atlantic University. He planned to become a social studies teacher.
But in 1977, after returning to Virginia, he saw an advertisement for an announcer that WFFV (now WFQX-FM 99.3) had placed in The Winchester Star. It stated that "if you're willing to learn, we're willing to train you."
He applied to the station, then located at the Wayside Inn in Middletown, and got the job.
WFFV relocated to Strasburg in 1982, and he left the station two years later to become WINC-FM's morning show host.
Middletown Town Council last year honored Lee as its "Citizen of the Year" in recognition of his accomplishments. He and his wife, who is active with the Literacy Volunteers program, also have been honored by The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
In 1986, Lee established WINC-FM's annual Chain of Checks, which has raised more than $1.25 million to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
Through his coordination, the station collected from listeners a tractor-trailer full of donated water and building supplies hauled to South Florida after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Listeners also repeatedly have been generous to Salvation Army food drives, he said.
"You have impacted the lives of so many people," he told Wednesday's audience. "Your humongous hearts have blown me away over the years."
The Chain of Checks endowment has grown so much that The Community Foundation will be issuing grants every year, he said.
Someone else will have to coordinate the charity now.
Lee thought about stepping away from radio several times during the past decade. The daily 25-minute commute from his home in Frederick County to WINC-FM's studios on North Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester has become a little tedious, he admitted. So has getting up in the predawn hours to be at the station by 5 a.m. to host the show.
WINC-FM recently underwent a frequency switch (it previously was at 92.5 FM) and is transitioning ownership from Centennial to Fairfax-based Metro Radio.
Amid the changes, "it just feels right" to leave the station now, Lee said.
He emphasized that the decision was his. He recently bought a cabin in the woods that previously was in his family, and he wants to spend time there, as well as pursue new adventures.
Yet he's not giving up his voice in local affairs entirely.
Lee said he's launching a new website, BreakfastwithBarryLee.com, where people can learn about local goings-on while enjoying their morning coffee. He intends to launch a short daily podcast after he becomes more familiar with the format.
In addition, he plans to continue emceeing events. He and Gorham will host this weekend's July 4 parade in Middletown, he said.
He had as much praise for his morning show co-host as she had for him.
"I think the world of her," said Lee. "We're such good, good friends."
"She loves radio, and she loves the community," he added, predicting that Gorham will "carry the baton" at WINC-FM well into the future.
The station plans to continue its hot adult contemporary music format, he noted.
