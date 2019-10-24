WINCHESTER — People who want to join in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease can participate in the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s seventh annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning.
The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, a national nonprofit organization. Money raised will go to Alzheimer’s research, care and support. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death among adults.
The 1.4 mile-walk starts at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. The opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m. Participants will walk from the museum along Amherst Street west toward Keating Drive before looping back.
More than 600 communities across the country are participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Cindy Schelhorn, senior director of communications and marketing for the Alzheimer’s Association National Chapter, which covers Winchester, said the event is important because it brings people together.
“We are united in the fight,” Schelhorn said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Symptoms include memory loss, challenges in planning, difficulty performing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place, changes with mood or personality and trouble understanding visual images.
“Alzheimer’s disease is the only top 10 cause of death in the country that has no prevention, no treatment, no cure,” said Schelhorn. “And so the money that we raise helps us support those individuals who are facing this every day.”
The local walk’s fundraising goal is $94,500 and $94,331 has already been raised, with the biggest contribution coming from the Virginia State Fraternal Order of the Eagles, which donated $39,856.65. Additional donations are still encouraged.
So far, 349 participants and 87 teams have signed up to participate in this year’s walk. People can register online or at the event.
Last year’s walk has 406 participants and raised $84,235.68, surpassing the $80,000 goal. To register online or for more information, visit: act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/DC-NationalCapitalArea?fr_id=12129&pg=entry
