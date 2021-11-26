CLEAR BROOK — If you’re looking for something to put you in the holiday spirit, check out the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department’s “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” at Clearbrook Park.
The annual light show, which is set to music, opens tonight at 130 Poolside Drive (enter the park via the pool entrance on Brucetown Road) and continues until Jan. 2. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $6.50 for ages 3 and up. Go to www.fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/walking-in-a-winter-wonderland or call 540-665-5678.
About 375,000 lights will be on display, according to event organizer Ashley Ferguson.
“This is my first Winter Wonderland being in charge of this event,” Ferguson said. “I’m just excited to hold the reins. ... I’m just excited to see people out and joyful. It’s been a tough couple of years, so it’s really nice to see people’s faces when they go out to the event.”
Showtimes are 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. A maximum of 750 people will be allowed to enter at a time. This is an increase from last year, when the pandemic limited attendance to 250 people per showtime.
Parks and Recreation Department Marketing Manager Tony Baker said Santa is returning this year to greet visitors. Last year, Santa was unable to make an appearance due to COVID.
There also will be photo opportunities and a game where visitors try to spot a lifesize elf hiding in the park.
Clearbrook Park staff started setting up the lights near the end of October.
“They do a really great job of that for us,” Baker said. “They come up with some creative new displays, and we give them a lot of freedom to do that.”
Ferguson said vendors will offer refreshments on peak nights, which includes most Fridays and Saturdays. She also said Boy Scouts will be providing hot beverages.
“Everyone is excited to get this thing opened up,” Baker said.
Leashed and friendly dogs are welcome on Sunday evenings only.
Walking in a Winter Wonderland will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
