WINCHESTER — COVID-19 hasn’t canceled the 20th annual Walking In a Winter Wonderland light show at Clearbrook Park.
This year’s display will be held from Nov. 27 through Jan. 3.
The event, which sets a holiday light show to music and offers a chance to meet Santa Claus, is hosted by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department. At Tuesday night’s parks commission meeting, Program Supervisor Sarah Young discussed how the cherished holiday tradition will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a different system set up this year,” she told commission members.
Young explained a ticketing system will be in place. Each night will have three time slots, and each time slot will be allotted 250 tickets. This will result in a maximum of 750 participants per night.
Tickets went on sale Nov. 13. As of Tuesday, more than 1,600 tickets had been sold.
“It is moving forward very quickly, very well,” Young said.
The time slots to choose from are 5-6:30 p.m., 7-8:30 p.m. and 9-10 p.m. There will be a 30-minute pause between time slots to allow for cleaning, disinfecting and to get one group out of the park before the next one arrives.
Tickets are $5 per person for ages 3 and up every night. Ages 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Leashed and friendly dogs are welcome on Sundays only. The event will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Signs asking visitors to maintain social distancing will be posted throughout the event area. There also will be 6-foot spaces marked off leading up to Santa’s location. Santa will be in a shelter with at least a 10-foot space between him and guests.
Advanced registration is required to attend Walking In a Winter Wonderland. Register online at: fcva.us/departments/parks-recreation/walking-in-a-winter-wonderland.
Also at the meeting:
Commission member Ron Madagan said the Parks and Recreation Department is in discussions with the Bowman Library about installing an amphitheater behind the library. He said library officials think the proposal is “the best thing since sliced bread.” The estimated cost is $50,000. The commission will provide a recommendation once project details are firmed up. Installation could occur in the summer or fall of 2021, depending on project details and funding.
It was announced that Penn State graduate Jeff Berg has been hired as park manager at Sherando Park.
The commission approved a $6.49 million budget for fiscal year 2022, an increase of $366,690 from the current budget of $6.1 million. The budget calls for the development of Old Charlestown Road Park, the design of an indoor aquatic facility and a gym addition to Jordan Springs Elementary. The county’s Board of Supervisors will need to approve the budget in the spring.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Operations Stacy Herbaugh said the county’s parks have had more visitors than ever in 2020, with people turning to parks for exercise and fresh air amid COVID-19. “In spite of working within the restrictions of a national health pandemic, we are still able to be a positive influence on our community,” Herbaugh said.
