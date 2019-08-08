WINCHESTER — Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said he was excited to visit Winchester for the opening of the company’s 200th training academy at its South Pleasant Valley Road store on Wednesday, but he didn’t anticipate his visit would be in the midst of “the hardest week in Walmart’s history.”
He was referring to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, that killed and injured dozens of people. As of Wednesday, the death toll stood at 22. The FBI is investigating the case as an act of domestic terrorism and potential hate crime. The 21-year-old suspected gunman, Patrick Wood Crusius, was arrested the day of the shooting and could face the death penalty.
“We’re going to be required to help in this period of healing,” Foran told several hundred people gathered in a tent in the parking lot of the Walmart at 2350 S. Pleasant Valley Road. “I know we can and do make a difference.”
Foran, who leads more than 5,000 Walmart stores in the U.S., said the new training academy in Winchester is designed to develop leaders who can help communities persevere and thrive.
“I know that Walmart represents ... the very fabric of this country,” Foran said.
Walmart, headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., is the largest company in the world by revenue, with more than $514 billion in earnings in 2019.
In recent years, Walmart has been criticized for low pay and benefits. During Wednesday’s ceremony, company leaders said the discount retail giant is successfully reducing employee turnover by raising pay, offering educational opportunities and encouraging workers to advance within the company. In 2018, Walmart promoted 265,000 workers, the company says.
Foran said “lifelong learning” is crucial to helping people advance their careers. “I’m passionate about it.”
Since 2016, Walmart has opened 200 training academies. The new Winchester location, which has been in operation for six weeks, is a 2,600-square-foot facility that sits in front of the South Pleasant Valley Road store. It hosts weekly training classes for hourly workers from 16 regional Walmart stores in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. About 90 employees take classes there each week, with the goal of elevating those workers to salaried management positions.
The academy graduated its first class of 43 associates, all of whom work at the South Pleasant Valley Road store, on Wednesday. Cheerleaders and the marching band from James Wood High School were on hand to celebrate the occasion, along with the Clarke County Honor Guard.
“Our academy is going to deliver,” Shelley Weldon, a Walmart market manager, told the crowd. She said consumers are increasingly demanding that companies provide their workers with higher pay and education and advancement opportunities. Walmart’s training academies are meant to provide a path toward all of those things, she said.
Weldon pointed out Nancy Baker, who manages the domestics and furniture department at the South Pleasant Valley Road store. Baker started working for Walmart as a cashier 12 years ago and continued to work there during a battle with cancer.
“I had a lot of people that helped me,” Baker, an Air Force veteran and mother of two adult sons, said about her co-workers and support from company insurance.
Brent Snyder, who manages the South Pleasant Valley Road store, said he began his career with Walmart pushing shopping carts at the Woodstock store 20 years ago. “And now here I am.”
More than three-quarters of Walmart’s store managers started as hourly employees, the company says. The training academies are meant to facilitate those types of promotions.
The five classrooms in the Winchester training academy use active learning scenarios and virtual reality to teach employees everything from how to identify the types of apples Walmart sells to dealing with a spill. Workers also learn how to respond to an active shooter, which is something the store trains for every three months, Snyder said.
Walmart says its employee turnover is down 10% and that it has raised its starting wages in the U.S. by more than 50% in the last three years. Its store managers earn $50,000 and $170,000 annually, while new employees start at about $11 an hour, with an average full-time hourly wage of $17.50 and a cap of $24.70. Key department manager roles earn about $15 an hour starting out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.