BERRYVILLE — A lack of applicants is prompting Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) to continue seeking community members for two advisory panels.
The sign-up period for the Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) and School Health Advisory Board (SHAB) has been extended until Aug. 11. The original deadline was July 14.
“We only had one volunteer for each,” Superintendent Rick Catlett told the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
That is unlike the Gifted Committee and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee. Their application periods are now over.
“We had plenty of requests to be involved” with those panels, Catlett said.
To apply for either the SEAC or the SHAB, go online to clarke.k12.va.us, go to the first column under “Featured” and click on the link provided.
School division administrators will contact applicants for the four committees. They plan to recommend a list of applicants for appointments during the School Board’s Aug. 28 meeting, Catlett said.
In other matters, the board learned that:
John Lane, a CTE teacher at Clarke County High School, earned a Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 certificate demonstrating his understanding of regulations, operating requirements and procedures for safely flying drones.
Lane now is eligible to teach an Uncrewed Aircraft Systems course for secondary school students, Catlett said. That is one of various courses that students have expressed interest in and which CCPS would like to offer, he said.
“Probably not this year,” he added, referring to the new academic year starting Aug. 23, “but the next.”
Pat Hausammann, CCPS’ information technology coordinator, and Ross Keefer, a social studies teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School, were chosen to take part in a year-long professional development program to integrate computer science into social studies activities.
Hausammann also was selected to serve on the Virginia Department of Education’s committee updating the state’s educational technology plan, Catlett announced.
Mia Pumo, program manager for Ed Direction, recently led a professional development program for CCPS administrators entitled “Creating the Connections to Give Effective Feedback to Teachers Even When They Don’t Want It.”
The program focused on brain science and frameworks for providing and analyzing feedback. Practice discussions between administrators and teachers were used.
“We have to build trusting relationships in order to provide authentic feedback,” Catlett said.
Pumo is a national board-certified teacher and former curriculum specialist and instructional coach for public schools in North Carolina. Her organization, Ed Direction, provides local school divisions unique ideas to help them resolve root causes of student underperformance.
Catlett said Pumo, who is based in Roanoke, will continue working with administrators during the upcoming year.
