BERRYVILLE — Town officials will start actively seeking a developer to establish a hotel in Berryville.
During a Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday night, Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez made a motion to authorize town staff members to work with others in the community — such as Clarke County officials — to create a strategy for securing a hotel. Council members Donna Marie McDonald, Diane Harrison and Jay Arnold supported her motion. Councilwoman Erecka Gibson voted no. Mayor Patricia Dickinson abstained.
According to Town Manager Keith Dalton, the intent is to prepare a “rudimentary package” showing locations where zoning and utilities are suitable for a hotel to be established.
Then “we will put this out into the world,” Dalton said, hoping it will spur investors to come together, develop plans for a hotel and find contractors to build it.
In the past five or six years, he said, town officials have met with about five people who seemed interested in establishing a hotel, but their interest never evolved.
Maybe it would help if the town had “something formal” to pitch to potential investors, he said.
In 2014, a consultant determined that downtown Berryville could support a “boutique hotel” — one that is somewhat upscale and has no more than 50 rooms. A study by a nationwide real estate advisory firm, Newmark Knight Frank, earlier this year backed up the findings. It was commissioned by Berryville Main Street, a private organization promoting the downtown district, and funded by the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority.
Berryville, a town of roughly 4,000 residents, is Clarke County’s commercial hub, but there currently is no hotel or motel within its boundaries. Local leaders believe having one would encourage people visiting tourist attractions or relatives in the area to stay overnight and spend money in stores and restaurants.
Dickinson abstained from voting because she has not seen the latest study.
“Hotels operate on a paper-thin margin,” she said. “I need to be confident that the profit margin is there” before supporting the development of a hotel.
Also, “I feel like we’re forcing this on the community,” Dickinson said. “If it’s not profitable (and the hotel closes), what do we do with the building?”
Harrison said nothing is being forced on people. Rather, the town needs information to help an investment group that might be interested in pursuing a hotel project, she said.
“We talk about needing to bring business to Berryville,” said Arnold, the council’s recorder. But in terms of pitching an opportunity, “we have nothing to sell” to potential investors.
McDonald said residents have asked her why the town is spending money to recruit a hotel when it’s having to increase sewer rates because it needs money to improve infrastructure.
The town is not making any financial commitment toward a hotel, Dalton said.
“It’s not our intention to subsidize businesses, that’s for sure,” he said.
“Me personally, it’s not my No. 1 priority” for the town,” Gibson said of recruiting a hotel. Yet she said that she would support it if the council thinks it’s worthwhile.
After the meeting, Gibson said she voted no because “I knew the motion was going to pass” anyway.
“Much of the stage has been set” for a hotel project, Dalton said. “We just need to help move it across the finish line” by helping to find investors.
