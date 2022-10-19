BERRYVILLE — Approximately 60 volunteers are being sought to plant trees on two large farms in Clarke County to help improve the environment.
The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) is organizing the project as part of its Potomac Planting Program. A total of 270 trees are to be planted on Oct. 31 at Long Branch Farm near White Post. On Nov. 12, another 300 trees are to be set out at Clermont Farm on the outskirts of Berryville. Both farms are nonprofit organizations.
Roughly 30 volunteers are needed at each location. Volunteers can work either of two shifts each day: from 9 a.m. to noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m.
The tree plantings are intended to be family-friendly events, so people of all ages are invited to participate. However, anyone under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
Volunteer duties will include “scalping” — using hoes to remove grass — as well as digging holes, planting trees and pounding wooden stakes.
Anyone interested in participating can sign up online at pecva.org/trees.
Trees and shrubs native to Virginia will be planted to improve riparian buffers, PEC officials said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a riparian buffer is a forested area adjacent to a stream, lake or wetland designed to promote environmental conservation.
Linnea Stewart, PEC’s tree planting and stewardship coordinator, said the buffers can help reduce erosion and the runoff of sediment and pollutants, improve water quality for aquatic ecosystems and drinking water downstream, and increase food, shelter and habitat corridors for wildlife.
“Volunteers play a pivotal role in achieving these outcomes by lending their hands and time to get plants in the ground,” Stewart said. “The hard work and generosity of our volunteers supports our mission to improve water quality locally, which ultimately improves the health of the Chesapeake Bay.”
Almost 22 miles of the Shenandoah River are within Clarke County, which also has many perennial as well as intermittent streams connecting to the river.
The county’s Water Resources Plan from 2018 showed 11 streams having been designated as “impaired waterways” for not meeting water quality standards, largely because of high levels of e. coli bacteria and sediment. Both Long Branch, at the farm of the same name, and Dog Run at Clermont have been designated as impaired streams.
Those farms were selected for the tree plantings because they’re “continuously striving to implement good stewardship practices,” said Hallie Harriman, Potomac watershed field representative for the PEC.
“It is also part of their respective missions to engage and educate the public on environmental matters,” Harriman said, “so the Potomac Planting Program was a perfect pairing.”
Rain or shine, trees are to be planted on both days. But the PEC will reschedule the plantings if dangerous weather is forecast for the area, Stewart said.
Volunteers should wear boots or closed-toe shoes, as well as clothing that’s appropriate for the weather and which they feel comfortable getting dirty in. They also should bring lunch, bottled water, sunscreen and bug spray. The PEC will provide extra water and snacks, plus all tools needed for planting.
Similar tree planting events also are occurring in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
The Potomac Planting Program is funded through grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Virginia Environmental Endowment. Partner organizations include the Lord Fairfax, John Marshall and Loudoun Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Goose Creek Association.
