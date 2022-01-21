BERRYVILLE — After a perilous escape as the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, a family of five Afghan refugees is beginning a new chapter of their lives in Berryville.
Said Abdul Bari Mohmand, 39, and his 24-year-old wife Maria Mohmand came to the small town in Clarke County on Nov. 20. They were accompanied by Bari Mohmand’s nephew Ashiqullah Zada, 26, his 21-year-old wife Shakeela Akhund Zada and their 2-year-old daughter Husna.
The family is from Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan by the Pakistani border. Both men worked in Kabul, the Afghan capital, for the United States Institute of Peace.
Founded by Congress in 1984, the institute is a nonpartisan group that works in conflict zones to “prevent, mitigate and resolve violent conflict,” according to its website. In Afghanistan, it worked with the local government and provided analysis and research to Afghan and U.S. officials.
Bari Mohmand began working for the institute in 2016 and was head of security. His nephew began working there in 2017.
Carrying AK-47 semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, they manned towers and patrolled the institute compound to prevent insurgent attacks. Speaking through a translator in a recent interview, they said there were threats on the compound, which was located in a heavily fortified area, but there were no attacks.
By the time U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August, about 72% of Afghans were living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in 2020 that 90% of Afghans were living on less than $2 per day.
So the chance to earn decent pay working for the institute was a lure for Bari Mohmand and Akhund Zada. It helped support them and their large, extended families in Kunar. But like all Afghans who worked with American or other Western nation organizations, they were putting their lives at risk.
During the 20-year Afghanistan War, the U.S. spent about $2.26 trillion in Afghanistan, according to the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs at Brown University. That included $144 billion for Afghan reconstruction. But due to corruption, most Afghans, particularly in rural regions outside Kabul, rarely benefited. Lack of aid, corruption, and the high amount of civilians killed in U.S. bombings — some 47,000 civilians were among the 174,000 people killed in the war — fueled growing resentment among some of the population toward Americans. Those who worked with them were often seen as collaborators.
Bari Mohmand said he and his nephew never disclosed to their friends that they worked for the institute, but suspicions grew, especially after Bari Mohmand began doing security work for the then-governor of Nangarhar Province in eastern Afghanistan, to whom he is related. With provincial districts falling to the Taliban — which brutally ruled the country in the 1990s — and fear of retribution after a Taliban takeover, Bari Mohmand and Akhund Zada applied in 2018 for asylum in the U.S. “I wanted a good future for my daughter,” Akhund Zada said.
The U.S. military’s worst-case scenario for the Afghan government collapsing after the American withdrawal was six months. But it took just nine days for Kabul to fall to the Taliban on Aug. 15.
Bari Mohmand and Akhund Zada were unable to visit their parents to say goodbye because of the swift collapse.
“I was astonished,” Akhund Zada said. “It was extremely fast the way the government fell.”
As a result, the men were unable to receive Special Immigrant Visas. Instead, they received “humanitarian parole.” That’s defined by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as a temporary status. They are still in the process of receiving SIVs and applying for legal permanent residence, which will allow them to eventually become U.S. citizens.
Bari Mohmand’s wife and Akhund Zada’s wife and daughter were brought to Hamid Karzai International Airport by the men’s brothers-in-law when the government fell. The family spent about 19 hours among thousands of people in chaotic conditions outside the airport before departing on Aug. 25.
Besides concern about being abandoned, there was fear of bloodshed. The State Department warned there was a credible threat of a terrorist attack by the Islamic Khorasan, known as ISIS K, a Taliban rival.
The men said Afghan forces often fired tear gas and shots into the air to try to control the panicked crowd. Taliban soldiers also fired shots in the air. Bari Mohmand said some desperate Afghans presented forged or phony documents to American soldiers guarding the airport gates to try to gain entry.
“The situation was bad,” Bari Mohmand said. “Everybody was like, ‘I’m going to America.’”
The family was able to get into the airport with the help of the Nangarhar governor who arranged for vehicles to drive them and about 25 other families. “Fate was in our favor,” Bari Mohmand said.
The family was among an unprecedented airlift of 123,000 people between July and Aug. 31. A day after their escape, an ISIS K suicide bomber killed 170 people, including 13 U.S. military members, at Abbey Gate, the main airport entrance.
The family first flew to Kuwait to a military camp where they spent eight days living in an air-conditioned tent due to scorching heat. They were screened by FBI and military officials.
The process included facial recognition photographing, fingerprinting and interviews. They then flew to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. From there, Akhund Zada and his wife and daughter were sent to Fort Pickett in Blackstone while Bari Mohmand and his wife were flown to a refugee camp at Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
The Berryville connection
The family’s resettlement here was aided by Army Maj. Chris Liggett, who grew up in Berryville and graduated from Clarke County High School in 2008. He now lives in Boulder, Colorado, and is a civil affairs officer.
In 2014, he was as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne’s 502nd infantry regiment, 2nd brigade combat team. He served in Jalalabad, a city in eastern Afghanistan, and in Kunar. Liggett became close with his Afghan interpreter and helped arrange the resettlement of the interpreter and his family.
Another Afghan refugee who relocated to Herndon is friends with Bari Mohmand and Akhund Zada. He is also Facebook friends with Liggett and contacted him about resettling the men and their families.
Liggett said he and a network of friends and relatives, known as the Boulder Task Force, helped about 10 Afghan families — about 100 people — resettle in Boulder in early October. He wanted to try a smaller resettlement in Berryville, which required finding someone willing to let the family stay in a home despite the family having no money or government identification such as Social Security numbers. Working with his parents, Chris and Nancy Liggett, and several other town residents, they started a Facebook page, Clarke County for Afghans. They connected with resident Wendell Hawken who provided a home in Berryville for the family.
“I basically reached out on Facebook and said, ‘What’s happening in Afghanistan is terrible and all of these refugees are coming. I know Clarke County is a good place and I’m asking if the community would be willing to support some Afghan families,’” Liggett said. “I was just coordinating things while the people in Berryville were actually doing it.”
Liggett credited Berryville residents Ellie Bouchard Mackintosh for providing rides for the family and Bisma Sheik who’s translated for them. Mackintosh also helped them apply for Social Security numbers. She said the process was nightmarish until she got assistance from the office of Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th. All but Ahkund Zada have received their Social Security cards and Mackintosh said his is on the way.
Wexton said in an email that she’s grateful to the Berryville residents who are helping the family and glad her staff could cut through the red tape. “Helping constituents get the answers they need from the federal government is exactly what we’re here for and it’s great to know that our work helped make the resettlement process easier,” she said.
Despite the trauma and homesickness they’ve experienced, Mackintosh said the family has been resilient.
“They feel very safe and comfortable here,” she said.
Besides getting documentation and cars to make it easier for them to get jobs, Mackintosh said the biggest concern for the family is the plight of their relatives in Afghanistan. Both men say they speak with their relatives every few days by phone. They are worried about them due to political instability and economic collapse from the U.S. withdrawal.
About 22.8 million of Afghanistan’s 40.3 million people are at “acute risk” of hunger, including 1 million children, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. The group is seeking $2.6 billion in aid to feed 23 million Afghans this year.
A Dec. 23 article on the group’s website noted hunger in Afghanistan was already on the rise due to climate change-induced drought and the coronavirus pandemic. Conditions have been exacerbated by the U.S. withdrawal because many Afghans, like Bari Mohmand and Akhund Zada, depended on jobs provided by Americans and other Western countries.
“We see clinics filling up with severely malnourished children,” wrote Jonathan Dumont, WFP head of television communications. “It is the unveiling of a tragedy in real time.”
Since October, the U.S. has provided nearly $782 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees, according to the Biden administration, which says it remains committed to the Afghan people. But critics say aid can only provide short-term assistance and are calling on the administration to unfreeze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets to stimulate the Afghan economy.
“Kneecapping the government through sanctions and frozen aid won’t change the fact that the Taliban are now in charge,” wrote Laurel Miller, director of the International Crisis Group Asia program, a global think tank, in a New York Times essay on Jan. 11. “But it will ensure that ordinary public services collapse, the economy decays and Afghan livelihoods shrink even further.”
Bari Mohmand said many Americans may not realize how much sanctions hurt everyday Afghans. He said he hopes any aid the country receives benefits the people rather than the Taliban.
While concerned about the fate of their country, the men say they realize it is out of their control and are focusing on their future here. Bari Mohmand, who speaks some English, and Akhund Zada, who speaks no English, plan to take English classes. They are Pashtun, which is Afghanistan’s largest ethnic minority, and speak Pashto.
Akhund Zada got his driver’s license earlier this month and Bari Mohmand is learning to drive. Both plan to get jobs soon. They said they’re grateful for the local support they’ve received and for being allowed to resettle in the U.S.
“Here, we sleep in peace,” Bari Mohmand said. “The situation there was very dangerous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.