WINCHESTER — The sale of Ward Plaza, which was expected to close on Monday morning, has been delayed by at least a week.
H. Paige Manuel, the commercial real estate broker who is overseeing the sale on behalf of the owners of Ward Plaza, said there is no reason for concern. The delay is only due to attorneys on both sides of the transaction asking for more time to complete the complicated paperwork.
Manuel, who works with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Kent St., said the new closing date is March 7. A sale price has not been disclosed, but the city of Winchester has assessed the property at $8,374,000.
Once the papers are signed, Manuel said it will mark the end of a 12-year period in which he has tried to arrange a sale on behalf of Walter Enterprises LC of Woodstock, whose founder bought Ward Plaza on April 8, 1985. Four previous attempts to sell the shopping center ultimately fell through after the prospective buyers completed six-month property studies and determined the potential profit margin was too low.
“Heretofore, everybody had tried to make a go of what’s there,” Manuel said about prospective buyers whose business plans focused on a renovation of the 176,000-square-foot shopping center rather than starting fresh. Those potential buyers walked away after they were unable to find major retailers willing to sign rental agreements and open stores in Ward Plaza.
“We talked to Rose’s department store, Stein Mart, Tuesday Morning, we even talked to Big Lots, 5 Below and Maxway,” Manuel said on Monday.
The current pending deal is different. Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, headed by investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean and represented in the Ward Plaza deal by Realtor Laura Newman of Newman Properties, wants to buy the shopping center, tear it down and replace it with a mix of homes and stores. As currently scheduled, Manuel said demolition would begin in October.
“It’s all getting bulldozed,” he said, noting the only two exceptions would be two standalone businesses at the front of Ward Plaza — Manolete’s Taqueria Gourmet restaurant and a Tobacco Hut vape store — that are locked into five-year leases that must be honored.
Since Ward Plaza would still be intact this spring, Manuel said the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival‘s carnival will be staged behind the shopping center as usual this year. However, festival officials may have to find a new location starting in 2024.
Ward Plaza, situated on 19.6 acres in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue, was Winchester’s first shopping center when it opened in 1964. Featuring a popular Montgomery Ward department store as its retail anchor, the plaza was a thriving destination for shoppers for nearly four decades. However, it began a prolonged decline in December 2000 when the Chicago-based Montgomery Ward and Co. went bankrupt and closed the shopping center’s namesake. With the exception of automotive repair shops that subsequently moved into Montgomery Ward’s former service garage, the building that comprises approximately one-fourth of the shopping center has remained empty for more than 22 years.
The absence of an anchor store also made Ward Plaza less appealing to other retail businesses, leaving many of the shopping center’s storefronts vacant for long periods of time.
Walter Enterprises was formed in 1993 by the owner of Ward Plaza, Richard R. Walter, who also served as the limited liability corporation’s sole employee. Walter died on April 17, 2018, and his corporation was passed down to his two daughters. Manuel said Walter Enterprises also owns several other shopping centers in the Shenandoah Valley, including ones in Timberville and Woodstock.
The daughters, like their father before them, would only consider selling Ward Plaza to buyers who agreed to complete feasibility studies on the property in a relatively short span of time. Manuel said Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC has been able to satisfy that demand and is ready to move forward.
“This went under contract in August,” he said.
In order to make the purchase, Winchester Acquisition Partners is being given a $4 million economic incentive from the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA). The EDA obtained the money through a loan from Freedom Bank of Virginia in Fairfax, and Winchester Acquisition Partners will reimburse the EDA in monthly installments until the authority pays off the debt. If the limited liability company defaults, City Council has agreed to guarantee repayment of the loan using local tax revenues.
Winchester government officials have been hoping for a sale of Ward Plaza for a decade. In 2013, the city issued an economic development report stating “the shopping center is well located but poorly maintained and managed.” In 2020, the Valley Avenue property was highlighted on a map showing the top areas of Winchester that were prime for redevelopment.
