WINCHESTER — Ward Plaza has been sold to a private investor who plans on tearing it down and replacing it with a mix of homes, retail stores and offices.
“The city has been encouraging the redevelopment of Ward Plaza for a long time, and being able to partner with a developer to bring more housing and retail opportunities to the area will be a massive benefit for all of our residents,” City Manager Dan Hoffman said after the $10 million sale was finalized on Thursday afternoon.
H. Paige Manuel, who works with OakCrest Commercial Real Estate at 126 N. Kent St. and represented Ward Plaza’s owner in the sale, said the deal was closed in McLean and paperwork will be filed today in the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Ward Plaza, located on a 19.6-acre parcel in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue, was Winchester’s first shopping center when it opened in 1964, but it has been in a steady decline for more than 20 years. That’s because its highly popular anchor store, Montgomery Ward, closed in December 2000 after its corporate parent declared bankruptcy.
The shell of the former department store, which comprises about a fourth of the shopping center, has remained empty for two decades, save for some automotive repair businesses that located in Montgomery Ward’s former service garage. With no anchor store, the shopping center as a whole had difficulty attracting tenants and shoppers.
In 2013, an economic development report commissioned by Rouss City Hall referred to Ward Plaza as “an outdated facility that is no longer fully competitive for market area retail sales” and noted “the shopping center is well located but poorly maintained and managed.”
Since the city of Winchester is just 9.3 square miles in size and prohibited by Virginia’s General Assembly from expanding, city officials for the past decade have actively encouraged a sale of Ward Plaza so its nearly 20 acres could be used for something more beneficial to Winchester and its residents.
In January, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) was contacted by a group called Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, headed by private investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean, that was interested in buying Ward Plaza, tearing down the shopping center and replacing it with homes and businesses.
To help the limited liability corporation purchase the property, which the city of Winchester has valued at $8,374,000, the EDA agreed to obtain a bank loan for $4 million and give the money to Gray as an economic incentive. The EDA is an independent, self-governing body, and no tax dollars were used to generate or manage the loan.
Gray has agreed to repay the $4 million loan to the EDA over time at an interest rate higher than the 5.07% the EDA is paying to the bank. However, if Winchester Acquisition Partners defaults on the debt, City Council has agreed to cover the amount due using taxpayer revenues.
“The acquisition of a property like this, for revitalization in the heart of our city, presents a great promise for the future of the city of Winchester,” interim Economic Development Director Jeff Buettner said on Thursday. “The EDA is very excited to be a key partner in this project.”
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, the redeveloped Ward Plaza will include “a 40,000-square-foot anchor tenant and a mix of homes and retail space.” The names of the anchor tenant and potential stores have not been disclosed, but there is an indication that one of them may be a grocery store.
At City Council’s meeting on May 23, it approved a resolution backing the EDA’s $4 million loan to Winchester Acquisition Partners. Language in the resolution stated the redevelopment of Ward Plaza would “provide housing, retail and grocery opportunities.”
Bringing a grocery store to southern Winchester would be a boon to residents of that area of the city, which has been deemed a food desert because there are currently no places within walking distance to buy fresh meat or produce.
Until Thursday, Ward Plaza had been owned by Walter Enterprises LC of Woodstock, whose founder, Richard R. Walter, purchased the shopping center on April 8, 1985. Walter died on April 17, 2018, and his corporation was passed down to his two daughters.
Over the past 12 years, Manuel said there were four unsuccessful attempts to sell Ward Plaza. Each deal fell through after the prospective buyers completed six-month property studies and determined the potential profit margin was too low.
The problem with those deals, Manuel has said, boiled down to the potential buyers wanting to use the site as is, or with minor improvements, and then discovering they couldn’t turn a profit with that business practice.
Winchester Acquisition Partners took a different approach by saying it wanted to tear down Ward Plaza and replace it with a mix of homes and businesses. Manuel has said demolition could begin as early as October.
The only two buildings that will be left standing at the shopping center are two businesses at the front of Ward Plaza — Manolete’s Taqueria Gourmet restaurant and a Tobacco Hut vape store — that are locked into five-year leases that Winchester Acquisition Partners must honor.
