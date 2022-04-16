WINCHESTER — An East Petersburg, Pennsylvania-based construction company has made its way into the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Warfel Construction has opened a Winchester office at 112 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. On Thursday, the firm celebrated the opening of its third location — and first in Virginia, with the other two in Pennsylvania — with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
Warfel Vice President of Operations Conlan Swope said the Winchester community has been “amazing” in welcoming the company.
“We felt that from day one,” Swope said. “We’re excited to bring our clients-for-life mission here. That’s a responsibility that we own to be good stewards and partners within the community with the way that we do business and through our core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, teamwork and initiative. We believe that marries up very well with this local community.”
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said she likes that the company is focused on “being relational.”
“Looking at your long history, we welcome you to the area. We know that you are going to be great community partners; we see that with your mission and your purpose,” Schneider said during event. “You’re in the right place. We’re really relational here, and we know that’s what it takes to do business.”
Project Executive Steve Davis will lead the firm’s expansion into Virginia along with Director of Preconstruction John Costalas.
Warfel will be building Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury’s villa neighborhood expansion.
Swope said the fact that SVWC President and CEO Jeannie Shiley “took a gamble” on the construction company for the project was one of the deciding factors in establishing a Virginia location.
“(Opening a Winchester location) wasn’t necessarily in our path to start,” Swope said. “(SVWC) decided they were going to take a gamble on this northerner, Warfel Construction, and we fell in love with the area. We’re so thankful to Jeannie for that gamble she took on us. We’re excited to be here, plant roots and be here for awhile.”
Warfel has been in business since 1911.
The company's new Winchester office was a hardware store from 1872 to to 1997. Earl Clowser bought the building and remodeled it in 1931, opening Toyland in the basement.
