WINCHESTER —
A service that helps keep low-income people warm has reached a milestone.
On Friday, the 1,000th truckload of firewood was delivered to CCAP clients by Frederick County Rotarians. The Rotary Club of Frederick County began the deliveries to benefit Congregational Community Action Project clients in 2010. Each truckload carries about half a cord of wood, which weighs roughly 1,000 pounds and is worth $80 to $90.
Deliveries are made between November and the end of April. Friday's load was the 89th delivery of the season, according to Michael Perry, a past president of the club. Last year, 120 loads were delivered.
Besides individual donations, much of the wood comes from Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, a local retirement community. Perry said trees on the property are often removed to make way for walking paths.
The club stockpiles the wood during the spring and fall and it's split during an approximately six-hour "firewood blitz" in November. The blitz, which began in 2015, involves about 20 Rotarians and several other volunteers. Logs are cut with chainsaws and then laid on hydraulic splitters.
"It's hard work, but we have a good time," said current club President William E. North. "When we deliver wood, people are so thankful and appreciative."
The economy is bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic with a record-breaking 6.4 million jobs created last year, hourly paychecks up $1.46, and last month's unemployment rate at 3.8 %. However, poverty remains persistent and has been exacerbated by the 7.5% inflation rate, the highest since 1982.
Approximately 16% of the 28,000 residents in Winchester are living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The poverty rate is 7% for the county's 91,000 residents.
Perry said some clients are living in impoverished areas and struggling to make ends meet. Two truckloads will typically heat a home for a month. Perry said the donations make a big difference and people are appreciative. So is Andrea Cosans, CCAP executive director.
"This is an incredible service that Rotary Club of Frederick County does," she said. "Very few people come back year after year, it's less than 5%. So this is truly not a handout, but a hand up."
Clients can receive two free truckloads per season. Clients can receive a third truckload for $40, with the money going back to CCAP, which provides clothing, food rent, and utility bill assistance to clients.
Last year, CCAP had 24,445 visits with many repeat clients, according to Cosans. It served 615 families, including 838 children. Founded in 1974, CCAP has an approximately $580,000 annual budget and about 100 volunteers.
Most firewood recipients have wood-burning stoves, and the wood is their primary source of heating. The stoves are also sometimes used for cooking. Occasionally, deliveries are made to homeless people who burn the wood in campfires.
Malfunctioning wood-burning stoves are a frequent cause of chimney fires, so Perry said the club is careful to make sure the wood they deliver has been dried out. It is stored at least six months before being distributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.