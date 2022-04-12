WINCHESTER — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., visited Winchester on Monday, marking the first time he had returned to the city since the Dec. 19 death of his political confidant and former state senator, H. Russell "Russ" Potts Jr.
"It's a little bittersweet," Warner said. "A great, great Virginian and a great, great friend."
Potts was a businessman and philanthropist who served three terms as a Republican and one term as an independent in the Virginia Senate. After leaving politics in January 2008, he served as executive director of the Winchester Education Foundation before passing away at the age of 82.
On Monday, Warner paid tribute to Potts at two events — a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Opportunity Scholars and a private fundraiser at Winchester Brew Works — before discussing some of the most serious issues facing America today.
Warner, who was Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006 and has served in the U.S. Senate since first being elected to Congress in 2008, is chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, a position that has made him privy to classified information regarding Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.
"I'd love to tell you a lot more but I'd have to kill you," he joked.
The 67-year-old Warner said Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses the greatest threat to world security more than anything else in his lifetime, "and I say that as somebody who's old enough to have lived through the Cuban missile crisis [in October 1962]."
Ukrainians, he said, are fighting to preserve the same independence and freedom that the United States has enjoyed for more than two centuries.
"In many ways, what the people of Ukraine are doing is literally voting with their lives," Warner said. "They'll give up their lives for a little bit of what we have in America and, frankly, sometimes take for granted — basic freedoms, liberty and this notion that everybody in this country ought to get a fair shot and equal opportunities. ... What they're fighting for is democracy. What they're fighting for is the way of life we all take for granted each and every day."
Warner praised the U.S. intelligence community for its accuracy in predicting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Many times, the intelligence agencies in our country didn't always get it right," he said. "On this one, they were a hundred percent right. They predicted almost to the day that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin was going to invade, and he was going to invade massively across the whole country."
Warner also touched on several other topics, prefacing his comments by saying, "I'll give you a little overview of the good, the bad and the ugly."
He said President Joe Biden has done a solid job in the Oval Office — dramatically lowering the number of COVID-19 cases, creating 7 million new jobs, making the most massive investment in infrastructure since the 1980s — but the Democrat's political opponents have overlooked those gains in favor of criticizing Biden's ability to get legislation passed, control inflation or lower the costs of insulin and other prescription drugs.
Warner said the tempestuous divide between Democrats and Republicans has been especially pronounced since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, and has been further exacerbated by hostilities on social media and pandemic-induced feelings of isolation.
"I was on the floor of the Senate on January 6th [2021]," he said. "I saw those insurrectionists who wanted to overthrow our government."
Meanwhile, Warner said China is posing the greatest economic threat the United States has ever faced, so Americans need to come together in order to protect this country's future prosperity.
"China's making the kind of investments — whether it be in telecom or artificial intelligence or foreign computing or life sciences — that will, if they're successful, set the agenda for the 21st century," he said. "The real long-term challenge ... is going to be the economic challenge with China, and it's going to be a technology challenge about who's going to be the country that invests the most in terms of intellectual capital that's going to move us ahead."
Warner said he supports American entrepreneurs and investors, but current laws have to be addressed so the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. According to an analysis published in 2021 by the investigative news service ProPublica, the 25 richest Americans paid an average tax rate of 3.4% between 2014 and 2018, whereas Americans with a household income of $70,000 paid a 14% federal tax rate.
"We also need to realize the threat we face from climate change is not years away, it is here and now," Warner said.
Despite the many challenges facing America, Warner said he remains optimistic for the country's future.
"We do have a system that, with all of its flaws, I wouldn't trade for any of the rest of the world," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.