STEPHENSON — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., delivered $3.6 million in federal dollars to Frederick Water on Tuesday to support the development of the new Henry F. Sliwinski Water Treatment Plant in Frederick County.
The $32 million plant is being built on Hot Run Drive in Stephenson by West Virginia-based Orders Construction. Once complete, it will draw water from quarries owned by Carmeuse Lime and Stone. It will have the ability to produce 8 million gallons of treated water per day. Frederick Water, which serves more than 17,000 residential, commercial and industrial accounts, also will be able to draw water from Opequon Creek, if demand increases.
The $3.6 million is part part of the most recent $1.5 trillion government spending package.
Warner, who advocated for funding for the project, told The Star that he believes the new plant will be “a good return on the investment” and noted the substantial growth in the county.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence said he was “very grateful” for Warner’s efforts. Frederick Water Board of Directors Chairman Gary Oates also thanked Warner.
“It’s very much appreciated,” Oates said. “We all thank you. Again, we feel blessed that you’re able to get this for us, and we appreciate you coming here and doing it in person. Thank you, sir.”
Warner joined Frederick Water staff and officials from Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties to tour the new plant, which should be ready for use by late summer.
Lawrence called the plant “the flagship of our organization” and said it will improve water reliability and increase overall system capacity.
“And the beauty of this facility, it will be fully automated,” Lawrence said. “While we will have water plant operators here, licensed operators, we can also operate it remotely. We can operate it from our phones; we can operate it from our iPads. So it’s a pretty high-tech, state-of-the-art facility.”
Lawrence also mentioned that Frederick Water is looking to broaden its services to parts of Clarke and Warren counties.
“We are now positioned in migrating to be a regional water and sewer authority,” he said.
Warner congratulated Frederick Water on the new plant and said it will be a “super facility.” He said the road to secure the $3.6 million was “long and winding” but “at the end of the day, we got it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.