U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced legislation Wednesday that would establish a 92,449-acre Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area in Rockingham, Augusta and Highland counties.
National scenic areas are designed to protect the scenic, historic and natural resources in specific areas, and allow uses like outdoor recreation activities, according to a joint statement from Kaine and Warner’s offices.
“Virginia is so blessed with our inventory of public lands,” Kaine said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday.
The city of Harrisonburg, and Rockingham, Augusta and Highland counties have all endorsed the designation, Kaine said, along with the “tremendous effort” of support from 400 businesses and organizations.
“Virginia’s natural treasures provide free recreation opportunities for folks all around the commonwealth — all while creating jobs and supporting our local economies,” Warner said in a press release. “I’m proud to sponsor this legislation, which will help safeguard these treasures and ensure that Virginians can make the most of them for years to come.”
The Shenandoah Mountain proposal encompasses four wilderness areas in the George Washington National Forest — Skidmore Fork, Little River, Ramsey’s Draft and Lynn Hollow — which include 10 peaks above 4,000 feet and 150 miles of trails. It would extend along Shenandoah Mountain from U.S. 250 in the south to U.S. 33 in the north.
In the joint statement, Kaine and Warner said the legislation would permanently protect rivers and streams from industrial development, and safeguard populations of at-risk species natural to that area.
The COVID-19 pandemic has gotten people outdoors a lot, Kaine said, and he thinks people will continue to participate in outdoor activities once the pandemic is long gone.
He also said the outdoors portion of tourism in Virginia is a “sleeping giant” — in 2019, the tourism economy directly employed 5,365 people and generated $601 million in expenditures in Augusta, Rockingham, and Highland counties and the cities of Harrisonburg and Staunton.
Kaine said public lands bills, like this one, are typically signed at the end of the calendar year.
“Our public lands really define our commonwealth,” Kaine said.
