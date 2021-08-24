FRONT ROYAL — As the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner said he is getting regular updates on the situation in Afghanistan and expects more answers once the evacuation of all Americans and their Afghan allies is complete.
“Clearly ... once we get our people out and those who’ve helped us...why we didn’t have a better plan in place in [the] days leading up to the fall of Kabul is something I want the answer to,” said Warner while on a stop at the Virginia Inland Port on Monday to promote the benefits of the massive infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate.
Warner said, as he understands it, the Taliban has formed lines for a more orderly departure process rather than allowing a free-for-all.
“It’ll be very hard for them to govern if they don’t have some form of international support,” Warner said, as the Taliban was in conflict with close to 30 nations.
“I think that’s why they are trying to ‘play nice,’” Warner said, adding that he doesn’t trust the group "at all."
President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday that 18 commercial airliners will help transport more people should pick up the pace of getting people out, Warner said.
Warner also addressed the idea of having U.S. troops venture out from the Kabul airport to get evacuees, but there's a concern of losing an "sub-level" truce with the Taliban.
“...we’ve been very lucky that we’ve not lost an American soldier there since April of 2020,” Warner said.
Both former President Donald Trump and Biden deserve credit for that lack of troops' lives lost, Warner said.
But “all options will be on the table,” to help with the situation, Warner said.
