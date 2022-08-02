WINCHESTER — A search warrant affidavit filed in Frederick County Circuit Court indicates a Maryland man accused of shooting at a local resident on Christmas Eve may have recorded the incident on his cellphone.
Uzoma Ubachinyere Ogbunigwe, 24, of the 12000 block of Round Tree Lane in Bowie, Maryland, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm. If convicted of all three felonies, Ogbunigwe could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
According to court documents, Ogbunigwe is accused of using a semi-automatic handgun to try and kill Elijah Tumusiime in the early morning hours of Dec. 24 at the alleged victim’s home in the 100 block of Copperfield Lane near Winchester.
According to information contained in a search warrant affidavit filed last week by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator D.G. Crider, Tumusiime was inside the Copperfield Lane home with two other people on Christmas Eve when he was awakened by another resident and told Ogbunigwe was outside.
When Tumusiime opened the front door and stepped outside, Crider reported, he allegedly saw Ogbunigwe standing about 20 yards away “holding a firearm in one hand and a phone in the other hand. The phone was held in an upright, vertical position with the main camera focused in his direction.”
Tumusiime reportedly told Crider he believed Ogbunigwe was either shooting video or taking photos of him with the phone.
“Mr. Tumusiime stated once he observed the firearm, he began to casually back toward the front door and Ogbunigwe began to follow him back to the house,” Crider wrote.
Ogbunigwe allegedly asked that a woman who lived inside the Copperfield Lane home return a gift he had given to her, Crider wrote. Tumusiime reportedly retrieved the gift, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.
“By this point, Mr. Ogbunigwe was approximately 3 to 5 feet away from Mr. Tumusiime,” Crider wrote. “Mr. Tumusiime stated he next heard a gunshot and felt the wind path of the bullet go by his cheek.”
The bullet reportedly struck the house behind Tumusiime, court records state. Neither Tumusiime nor the other people in the house were hurt, and investigators later found a discharged bullet on a bathroom floor inside the home.
After allegedly firing the gun, Ogbunigwe left the scene in a Chevrolet Camaro, court records state. Deputy John T. Fauver of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint that he chased the car at speeds as high as 115 mph, but the driver refused to stop and eventually got away.
Five days later, on Dec. 29, Ogbunigwe was pulled over for an alleged traffic violation in Fairfax County. The next day, the Fairfax County Police Department arrested him on the warrants out of Frederick County.
Ogbunigwe was transferred to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester on Jan. 19, where he continues being held without bond pending trial.
According to Crider’s affidavit for a search warrant, Fairfax County police recovered an iPhone from Ogbunigwe’s car when he was stopped on Dec. 29. The suspect reportedly admitted the phone was his but refused to provide its passcode.
The phone was held as evidence by the Fairfax County Police Department until May 3, when it was picked up by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Megan Hicks.
“It is ... highly probable that this cell phone contains evidence relevant to the alleged offenses [in Frederick County],” Crider wrote.
A warrant to search the iPhone and its online storage account for photos, videos and audio recordings that were made from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 was authorized on July 11 by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden. Paperwork regarding the search warrant was filed on July 27, but the documentation did not include the results of the search.
Ogbunigwe is scheduled for a one-day jury trial on Sept. 1 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.