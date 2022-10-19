Warren County officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the upgraded public boat landing off Morgan Ford Road on the Shenandoah River.
Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Cheryl Cullers spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and thanked county administration staff and the Department of Public Works as well as GEI, the general contractor for the project, for their work on the upgraded landing.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources awarded the county a $100,000 grant in state funds through the DuPont-Waynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment Settlement to upgrade the existing boat landing.
The grant allowed for the construction of a parking lot with a capacity of 46 spaces and added lighting, signs and a portable restroom for the facility. The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council also donated bear-proof trash cans for the facility.
The upgraded landing and its amenities helps the county’s overall goal in the Parks and Recreation Facilities Master Plan on improving river access, according to a county news release.
The county received and used public input when planning the upgrades to minimize the impact on surrounding properties, Supervisor Walter J. “Walt” Mabe said. The landing lies in the Shenandoah Magisterial District, which Mabe represents on the Board of Supervisors.
The county is working on upgrading the existing Indian Hollow Boat Landing with the help of funding from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Cullers noted at the event.
The county offers seven public boat landings on the North and South Forks of the Shenandoah River and the Farms Riverview facility north of Morgan’s Ford.
Contact the county administration office at 540-636-4600 for more information about the project or river access points.
