A Warren County grand jury indicted Monday a former and a current sheriff’s deputy on assault charges related to a traffic stop last year that sent a dementia patient to the hospital for a head wound.
Amy Ashworth, the commonwealth’s attorney for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, announced in a news release that the grand jury indicted former Deputy Sheriff Zachary A. Fadley on one count of malicious wounding of Ennis, and current Deputy Sheriff Tyler S. Poe on one count of unlawful wounding. Ralph C. Ennis, 77, died days after the traffic stop from what the medical examiner's office determined to be "natural causes."
Fadley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of his charge, a class 3 felony. Poe faces a maximum of five years if convicted of his charge, a class 6 felony.
Ennis, 77, of Gainesville, died April 15, 2022 — 13 days after he was tackled during a traffic stop in Warren County conducted by sheriff’s deputies. Ashworth serves as the special prosecutor for the case and sought direct indictments against the defendants in Warren County Circuit Court.
Judge Daryl Funk issued a bench warrant for Fadley’s arrest on the charge, online court records show.
Reached by phone on Monday, Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler read from a written statement.
“Today, our Sheriff’s Office became aware that an indictment had been obtained by the special prosecutor assigned to investigate an incident occurring on April 2, 2022,” Butler read. “Although I can’t comment on matters of personnel, I can assure the public that this office continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings.
“The Sheriff’s Office has the confidence in our judicial system to consider all the facts and come to a just conclusion once all the facts are made known,” Butler read. “Over the last 13 months, the Sheriff’s Office has, and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, administration that ensures enduring progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.”
When asked when Fadley stopped working for the Sheriff’s Office, Butler said he couldn’t comment on the personnel matter but that it had been “a while.”
State police have been in contact with attorneys for Fadely, 30, of Shenandoah County, and Poe, 25, of Warren County, to arrange for each defendant to surrender to investigators as soon as possible, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
The charges stem from an April 2, 2022, traffic stop when Warren County deputies stopped a vehicle, driven by Ennis, on Winchester Road (U.S. 340-522) at approximately 1:20 a.m. for traveling 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. Authorities accuse Fadely and Poe of assaulting Ennis after he emerged from his vehicle, according to the state police news release. Emergency workers took Ennis to the Winchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries sustained in the stop. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.
Neither the indictments nor the news releases connect Fadley or Poe to Ennis’ death. The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died from “natural causes.”
Ashworth said by phone on Monday that she wouldn’t comment on how she reached her decision to seek indictments against Fadley and Poe.
Video footage recorded by law enforcement officers’ body-worn cameras show two Warren County deputies in a verbal then physical confrontation with Ralph Ennis, who suffered from dementia. Emergency workers took Ennis to a hospital for treatment for a head injury. Ennis died in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice on April 15, 2022.
Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell recused himself from the investigation shortly after the incident. The Virginia State Police conducted an investigation into the incident. Ashworth took over the matter as special prosecutor in April 2022.
Butler set up a committee to conduct an internal investigation into his office’s handling of the incident. Butler has said he could not comment on the committee’s conclusions.
Ennis’ son, Ian Ennis, filed a $6 million lawsuit against Fadley and Poe on Aug. 8 accusing them of using excessive force on his father and of violating the man’s constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure. The defendants have denied wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon scheduled the case for a five-day jury trial to start March 18, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.