The Warren County Board of Supervisors ended a program Tuesday that paid out $50 bounties to people who killed coyotes.
Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers, Vice Chairwoman Delores R. Oates and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Vicky L. Cook and Walter J. “Walt” Mabe voted in favor of a motion to repeal the county code section on county bounties.
No one spoke at the public hearing held on the bounty program’s fate.
The county has paid out $39,250 in coyotes bounties since the program’s May 2000 inception, Cullers said.
“When I’m looking at budget time and how we spend our money and gas is over $4 and we don’t know where the end of that is, I just feel that we can better spend our money than paying someone to kill coyotes because you can kill a coyote without having a bounty,” Cullers said.
Supervisors held a public hearing on Jan. 19, 2021, to repeal the code section but chose at the time to leave the program in place and directed staff to look into alternative methods to reduce the coyote population. County Administrator Edwin Daley said they researched the matter but did not find any effective alternative methods.
Supervisors on May 2, 2000, adopted the code section that awarded a $50 bounty to anyone who killed a coyote according to criteria set forth in the ordinance, which also limited the amount given in any fiscal year to $2,000. The supervisors amended the section on July 16, 2019 to increase the annual cap to $3,000.
The Sheriff’s Office requested in November 2020 that the supervisors repeal the section because landowners already compensated many people for killing the coyotes and most of the individuals killing the coyotes lived outside the county. Also, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources had issued a letter explaining that bounties do not effectively control coyote populations.
