FRONT ROYAL — Fair season is in the air and Warren County will kick it off with the 62nd Warren County Fair that begins tonight and runs through Saturday.
The fair will feature rides, concerts, food, a flea market, and motorsports events.
One of the highlights of this year’s fair will be Uncle Kracker performing. The singer-songwriter, known for hits such as “Follow Me” and “Drift Away,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We’re really excited to have Uncle Kracker at the fair this year,” said Warren County Fair Director Dennis Grove.
General admission for the Uncle Kracker concert will be $20, while reserved seating ranges from $30 to $45. Tickets are available to purchase at bit.ly/2H4CuNQ.100000
The fair will also host a monster truck show starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature five trucks making a series of jumps.
“We have one of the biggest and best truck shows coming to the fair,” Grove said. “It’s very exciting.”
Other events include the Victoria Circus, which will feature motorcycles riding in the Glove of Death and high wire acts all week, a demolition derby at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a greased pig contest at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other Warren County Fair staples include the Miss Warren County pageant — which will be held on at 6 p.m. today, the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the 4-H Live Stock Auction at 7 p.m. Friday.
Grove encouraged the community to come out to the fair.
“We are very excited about this year’s fair,” he said. “The Warren County Fair is a nonprofit event we put on every year. Public support would be really appreciated.
If You Go
When: Monday through Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. Rides start at 6 p.m.
Admission: $10 per person each night except Tuesday, which is Family Night, when admission is $7. Gate admission does not include the cost of rides or the Uncle Kracker concert. All other events are included in gate admission.
Events schedule: www.warrencountyfair.com/schedule/c/0/i/26957861/schedule-events
