The Warren County Fair officially kicks off Monday with new events joining familiar favorites to fill out a week of fun at the fairgrounds north of Front Royal.
Some county fairs have had a hard time booking carnival rides, but the Warren County managed to line up carnival rides by Snyder Amusements. The carnival will open on the midway each day at 5:30 p.m.
Live music is always a big draw, and this year the major acts take the stage on Thursday and Friday. The Sons Of Liberty open for hard rock band KIX at 7 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets for reserved lawn seats are $20 online and $25 at the gate in addition to fair admission. General admission tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate in addition to fair admission.
On Friday, country music singer Charlee Allman will open for Cooper Alan at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets for reserved lawn seats are $25 online or $30 at the gate in addition to fair admission. General admission tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate in addition to fair admission.
Both concerts go on rain or shine. But those aren't the only live musical performances.
“We’re going to have a gospel group on our community stage each night,” said Rachel Lamb, a volunteer in charge of public relations for the fair.
Other featured events are the Gut-N-Go Derby at 7 p.m. Monday, Truck Drags at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Wednesday, ATV Dirt Drags at 7 p.m. Thursday, the Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. Friday, and Monster Trucks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a pit party starting at 4 p.m.
Saturday’s monster truck show will have “something exciting and never seen at our fair,” Lamb said.
In addition to those large events that pull in the crowds, the fair will bring back some of the more low-key activities that make a county fair so special.
Returning after a two-year hiatus is the home economics show at the Wonder Building.
“We haven’t been able to do that for the last two years because of COVID,” Lamb said. A former crafter herself, she said, “That’s always a big deal for me.”
There will also be a coloring contest with prizes awarded. The contest will accept submissions from children and adults in separate categories. Coloring sheets are available around Front Royal and can also be printed from the Warren County Fair Facebook page at tinyurl.com/fair-contest. Entries will be accepted at the Wonder Building.
New to the fair this year is the Helltown Baggers corn hole tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For children, the fair features several special activities including, the PowerWheel Demo for children ages 3 to 10 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with a $5 entry fee followed by a Rabbit/Chicken Parade at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, when kids can dress their animals in a costume to show them off in a parade around the fairgrounds.
The parade was part of last year’s fair, but Lamb said it’ll be bigger this year.
They’ve invited the PowerWheel contestants to join in too, said Lamb.
“It’ll be rabbits, chickens and PowerWheels,” she said.
Various other fun activities will also encourage people to hang out at the fair each day.
The Pet Olympics Obstacle Course will take place for the second year at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
“That one should be fun to see,” Lamb said.
The annual Pie Eating Contest sponsored by Down Home Comfort Bakery will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Beard, Mustache, Mullet, and Farmer’s Tan contest will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A circus will also perform two daily shows Monday to Friday, though times are still being arranged.
Before the fair officially gets going Monday, a veterans recognition ceremony will be at the free stage from 4 to 5:30 on Saturday, and the fair pageants will be held on Sunday. The Fairest of the Fair pageant begins at 10 a.m. with the Tiny Miss and Little Miss along with the Pre-Teen pageant at 6 p.m.
If you go ...
The Warren County Fairgrounds are at 6 Fairground Road, north of Front Royal, on U.S. 522.
Monday to Friday, gates open at 4 p.m. and the midway at 5:30 p.m. On Aug. 6, gates open at 3 p.m. and the afternoon will kick off with children’s games.
Fair admission prices vary by day.
On Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, gate admission is $12 for adults. On Tuesday it’s $8 for adults and on Thursday it’s $10.
Admission is $5 for children ages 7 to 12 and free to younger children, except on Tuesday when children 12 and younger get in free.
Weekly passes are $40 for six nights at the fair and include entrance to all events except concerts on the main stage.
Senior Day is on Thursday starting with check-in at 9:30 a.m. and ending with a bring-your-own picnic lunch at 11:30. Visitors can enjoy a tour of the 4-H Barn, the rabbit and poultry barn and the Wonder Building. Activities will be on the lawn and a sideshow performance will be at 11 a.m.
Admission for seniors that day is $5, and chaperones get in free.
For more information, visit warrencountyfair.com/schedule/c/0/i/26957862/ticket-information.
Armbands for children’s rides are $22 on Monday and Wednesday, $20 on Tuesday and $25 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 540-635-5827, go to warrencountyfair.com or email wcfair@comcast.net.
