FRONT ROYAL — Warren County Fair officials are excited to offer a full week of fun as the 64th fair kicks off Sunday with rides and events starting Monday.
New this summer is the Tough Trucks event, part of an intermission for the monster truck event that starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 26 Fairground Road, Front Royal.
“They race and they go over the hills and bumps that we make,” said Kandi Lamb, secretary of the Warren County Fair Association.
Also new this year will be a pet Olympics with an obstacle course, “For anyone who wants to bring their animals out,” said her daughter, Rachel Lamb, a volunteer at the fair.
She said guests are welcome to sign up their pets to be part of the obstacle course at 6:30 p.m. Monday, along with 4-H students who have goats or sheep.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a rabbit and chicken parade will continue the fun.
Other changes include an addition to the yearly beard and mustache competition, she said.
“[T]his year it’s going to be a beard, mustache and mullet competition,” said Rachel Lamb.
No concerts are scheduled this year because of the timing of trying to book musical acts while coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, her mother said.
Instead, each night will feature two performances of the Torres Family Circus, sponsored by Port of Virginia, as well as a nightly motorsports event.
Thursday night will also feature Championship Pro Wrestling at 7:30 p.m.
“Next year hopefully we will be back to completely normal,” said Kandi Lamb.
Arts and crafts exhibits have returned this year, with photography expected to be a big category.
Artists can bring their submissions on the Friday and Saturday before fair week.
In past years, “We’ve had a lot of photograph entries,” said Kandi Lamb.
“[T]he photography group has blossomed for sure.”
She said the return of 4-H students this year is also something to celebrate since last summer’s limit of 1,000 people at outdoor gatherings prevented 4-H shows as well.
“We’re super happy to have them back this year, too, ‘cause we wouldn’t have a fair without them,” she said.
The fair runs from Sunday to Saturday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
General admission is $10, plus a processing fee for presales through the fair website, and $12 at the gate except on Tuesday when they’re $5 in advance and $8 at the gate and Thursday when they’re $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.
For children 7 to 12, tickets are $5. Younger children get in free.
A five-day fair pass is $40.
An armband for children’s rides is $20 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; $18 on Tuesday and $22 on Friday and Saturday.
The midway opens at 5:30 p.m. each day starting Monday.
