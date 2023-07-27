The 66th annual Warren County Fair will showcase new talent, acts and events alongside traditional fan favorites. The fair officially opens Monday and runs through Aug. 5.
New and rising country star Megan Moroney will kick off the festivities with a special sold out concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Moroney, 25, charted her first single “Tennessee Orange” in 2022.
New this year is Bullride Mania Rodeo, which will bring the fun of a traditional western rodeo to the fairgrounds Wednesday at 7 p.m. Kandi Lamb, secretary of the Warren County Fair Association’s board of directors, said it’s been a “really long time” since the fair has featured a rodeo.
“The public seems super excited about the rodeo coming, and all of the volunteers are super pumped,” she said.
Another “new and cool” act this year is Cowboy Andy Rotz, who will perform two shows nightly, bringing a high energy, wild west extravaganza to the fair, Lamb said.
“I’m really excited about him and I think the kids are going to love it,” she said.
The fair will also see the return of popular events. Following an opening ceremony Monday at 5:30 p.m., Pet Olympics will start at 6:30 p.m. and the Demolition Derby is at 7 p.m. The Jr. Miss, Ms., and Miss pageants will be on the main stage that night, starting at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday morning, 4-H members will participate in swine and beef showmanship, breeding and market shows starting at 10 a.m.
Tuesday is family night at the fair. Children 12 and under will be admitted free and adults will pay $10 that night. Karaoke will make a return to the fair, starting on the main stage at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can sign up at the fair, Lamb said.
In addition to the rodeo on Wednesday, the Harvest Missions Outreach Center on Happy Creek Road in Front Royal is presenting a gospel concert, featuring Emmaus Road, Band of Brothers, and Full Circle Revival, on the main stage at 7 p.m. Lamb said the gospel concert was popular last year so this year fair organizers have moved it to the main stage. The pie eating contest, featuring apple pies from Down Home Comfort Bakery in Front Royal, will start Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Everyone loves the pie eating contest. It’s literally standing room only. It’s hilarious,” said Lamb, noting the free contest is limited to about a dozen adult and kid competitors. “The kids love it. The grown ups, my gosh, they’re hilarious.”
On Thursday night, 4-H members will participate in sheep and goat showmanship, breeding and market shows starting at 5 p.m. and ATV races are at 7 p.m. On Friday, the 4-H livestock auction starts at 7 p.m. (buyers registration begins at 6 p.m.) and the truck and tractor pull is also at 7 p.m.
The fair will come to a close Saturday with children’s games on the main stage at 3 p.m. followed by a monster truck pit party and truck rides at 4 p.m. The monster truck show starts at 6:30 p.m.
The fair will also host four nights of various types of cornhole tournaments — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — organized by Helltown Baggers.
The Wonder Building will be open all week for the home economics show. Gates open at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides will open at 5:30 pm each evening. Weekly tickets are available for $55 and cover gate admission and shows, with the exception of concert. Weekly tickets do not include armbands for rides.
Single day admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 7-12, and free for children 6 and under and ride armbands are $25 every day except Tuesday. Admission is $10 for adults on Tuesday — family night — and kids 12 and under are free. Ride armbands are $20 that night.
Warren County Fairgrounds are located at U.S. 522 North and Fairground Road, north of Front Royal.
For more information, visit www.warrencountyfair.com or call 540-635-5827.
