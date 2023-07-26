A Warren County man died when his lawn mower tipped over and pinned him, according to information from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday of a man pinned under a zero-turn riding mower on Vista Manor Drive near Harmony Hollow Road, Lt. Mike Glavis said by phone Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of his next of kin, Glavis said.
Investigators determined the death was not suspicious, Glavis said.
The victim was riding the mower through thick underbrush when the vehicle overturned into a drainage ditch, pinning the man underneath, Glavis said. Investigators suspect the victim died from either the crush of the vehicle or suffocation while trapped, Glavis said. The victim may not have been familiar with the property nor experienced in using a zero-turn mower, Glavis said.
Emergency medical responders tried life-saving maneuvers to no avail, Glavis. The body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
