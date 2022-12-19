A developer moved closer last week to accomplishing its plans to build a Sheetz in Warren County that dozens of neighbors have fought to prevent.
The Warren County Planning Commission approved at its meeting Wednesday a final site plan for the proposed Sheetz convenience store located on Apple Mountain Road in Linden. Plans for the project include a public school bus stop with a shelter and drop-off/pick-up area.
Chairman Robert Myers, Vice Chairman Hugh Henry and commissioners Greg Huson, Scott Kersjes and Kaylee Richardson voted in favor of a motion to grant approval of the site plan application from Sheetz Inc.-Linden, contingent upon final approval by the Virginia Departments of Transportation and Environmental Quality, the Warren County Health Department and Warren County Building Inspection and the Planning Departments.
The motion reflects that the commission finds the request to build a Sheetz in the commercial zone as proposed meets the county code requirements. Planning Department staff indicate that the site plan appears to meet the zoning ordinance requirements for parking, buffering, setbacks, lighting, building materials renderings/elevations and landscaping.
Warren County Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz said by phone that the developer already has submitted applications for the permits required to start construction. Lenz said he was waiting for the commission to approve the site plan to review the permit applications.
The county code requires that the commission review and approve final site plans for any use allowed by-right in a zoning district, Lenz said. The zoning ordinance identifies convenience stores as a by-right use in the commercial district, Lenz said.
“But when it comes down to it, it’s basically a matter of do they check all the boxes and, I believe, if they check all those boxes, I believe they have to approve (the site plan),” Lenz said. “It’s not really a discussion of the use anymore.”
Even though the property for the Sheetz lies outside the nearby highway corridor overlay district, the developer has agreed to comply, for the most part, with the district’s design requirements, Lenz said.
The commission’s site plan review came more than two years after West Virginia-based Dudding Commercial Development LLC approached the county with its proposal in the fall of 2020. Dudding sought to rezone land north of Interstate 66 at Linden and south of the Apple Mountain Lake subdivision from the agriculture to commercial zoning district in order to build the Sheetz. Four-L Corporation owns the property, online county records show. The developer also included in its proposal a new bus stop for Warren County Public Schools with a shelter and drop-off/pick-up area.
Dozens of Apple Mountain Lake residents urged the commission and then the Board of Supervisors to deny the rezoning, citing concerns about safety, crime, environmental effects and increased vehicle traffic. Supervisors voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning request. The property owner then advised the school division it could no longer have a bus stop on the property. Supervisors reversed course and, at a June 2021 meeting, voted 3-1 to reconsider and approve the rezoning application.
