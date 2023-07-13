Following a public hearing Wednesday night on a proposal to rezone a Rockland golf course as a site for a housing development, the Warren County Planning Commission offered no recommendation to the county's Board of Supervisors.
The commissioners were deadlocked with Chairman Robert Myers and Vice Chairman Hugh Henry voting in favor of the project and commissioners Kaylee Richardson and Scott Kersjes opposed to it. Former commissioner Greg Huson resigned this spring, leaving only four commission members. In this case the project moves forward to the supervisors as a “non-vote,” Planning Director Matt Wendling explained by phone Thursday.
Richard Runyon, owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and Rockland area resident, is seeking county approval to rezone 104 acres of the business’ 195 acres near Rockland and Fairground roads from agricultural to suburban residential. Runyon applied to rezone the land to develop roughly half of the 18-hole golf course at 134 Golf Club Circle into a 286-home, age-restricted community.
Runyon also seeks to rezone approximately 12 acres for commercial use that would include the existing 29,000-square-foot clubhouse banquet facility, the golf course maintenance building, two recreational lodging units, a pro shop, administrative offices and a 19th hole grille-style restaurant. The remaining 76.75 acres would remain agricultural as a 9-hole golf course that would be integrated with the Bowling Green Country Club golf course, which Runyon recently purchased.
Dozens of county residents spoke at the public hearing. While some praised Runyon’s hard work and project design, many raised concerns about the impacts a development of the proposed size and density would have on the rural and agricultural character of the area, traffic on Rockland and Fairground roads, the water supply, property values, and the precedent that would be set by approving the project.
“How can the financial business aspirations of a developer be justified when weighed against the very valid and potentially life-threatening consequences that such a development would surely inflict on current Rockland residents, farmers, our homes, our well water, sewers, land, roads, streams and rivers?” asked Rockland resident Susan O’Kelly.
John Thomson of Golden Acres Orchard on Ashby Station Road noted the importance of agriculture in the area, which has thousands of acres protected by conservation easements.
“This proposal would be a devastating blow to the rural and agricultural nature of the Rockland area,” he said, noting that his family’s orchard is likely the only remaining commercial apple orchard in Warren county. Thomson said that the geology and the “lay of the land” makes Rockland ideal for growing wheat, soybeans, corn, and hay, as well as raising beef cattle on pastures.
“The COVID catastrophe showed us that this nation’s food supply is too centralized. We have all our eggs in one basket. We should be smart and cherish what Rockland is trying to protect locally with easements and perseverance. High density housing does not belong out here. It is incompatible with farming,” he said.
Warren County Planning Department staff say the proposed rezoning goes against the Comprehensive Plan’s recommendation to keep the area of Rockland and Fairground roads rural. Wendling also said that the county zoning ordinance calls for this type of development to be adjacent to other similar developments and completed in stages outward from the center of such previously developed area into the more rural areas of the county.
Christopher Mohn, vice president of Greenway Engineering, spoke on behalf of Runyon at the meeting, saying that there is an unmet demand for housing for residents 55 and older in Warren County. Mohn said that the small, quarter-acre lot sizes are vital to the maintenance-free arrangements typical in age-restricted developments, adding that the residential density in the development is one-and-a-half dwellings per acres which is consistent with the Residential-1 District that surrounds the property on three sides.
He said that “right sizing” the golf course would result in a net reduction of usage of groundwater resources on site. Mohn noted that community water and sewer systems with onsite treatment facilities are part of the plan and that the project will have to meet state standards on how water and wastewater are managed.
Though many Rockland residents expressed concerns about roads in the area — describing narrow, winding roads without shoulders, Mohn said that the Virginia Department of Transportation traffic study found that the roads can support the additional traffic that would be generated with the new development.
Vice Chair Henry voiced support for the project. Henry noted that the golf course is not currently in agricultural use and that it uses a “tremendous amount of resources.” He said that by-right the property could be broken into parcels for single family dwellings, and though that would mean fewer houses those houses would likely draw in families with children, impacting the public school system. The age-restricted neighborhood would likely not add new students to the county schools, he said.
The matter now goes before the Board of Supervisors. A public hearing for the proposed rezoning is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.