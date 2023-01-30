Most Warren County real estate owners can blame — or thank — a robust housing market for their higher property values.
Residential property values increased an average 42% in Warren County over the last five years, according to Pearson’s Appraisal Service Inc., the firm contracted to conduct the latest reassessments.
“Very large. Very shocking,” Fred Pearson said by phone Thursday.
Apartment properties also increased by about 42%, Pearson said. Appraisers saw little increase in values for commercial office buildings; a "fairly good" increase for convenience stores; and 15-20% increase for shopping centers.
Assessments on land with homes increased an average of 15%, Pearson said. Rural land showed little increase in their assessments.
Pearson’s started holding appraisal hearings last week for property owners with questions or concerns about the new values. Pearson said he had anticipated seeing more property owners at the hearings.
“I think most people understand, you know, they know basically about what their property’s worth,” Pearson said. “They see a piece of property sell in their neighborhood and it sells for a certain price and think, well, if he can get that for his, then they can get that for theirs, too.”
Pearson said he would listen to property owners’ concerns at the county government center, 220 N. Commerce Ave., during their scheduled hearing. Property owners may also have their hearing held over the phone if they can't come into the government center, Pearson said.
“My objective is just to make sure everybody gets a fair assessment,” Pearson said.
Property owners have until Feb. 3 to set up an appointment with the appraiser. Visit warrencountyva.gov/2023-general-reassessment for more information about reassessments. Call 1-888-573-2776 to schedule an appointment with the appraiser.
Property owners concerned about their reassessment should do research on home sales in their area before coming to an appraisal hearing, Pearson said. Owners can check online sites for home sales or speak with a real estate agent to get a better idea of what the property is worth, he said.
“We want information, anything to help us to better determine the value of the property we’re open to,” Pearson said.
Improvements to homes, such as additions and porches, can lead to an increased assessment, Pearson said. The appraisal service used the information collected in October and November to calculate home values, he said.
Appraisers do not conduct interior inspections of homes for the reassessment. But the appraiser will inspect the inside of a property if an owner requests it.
Members of the Board of Supervisors have voiced concerns about the increased assessments and the potential for higher real estate tax bills. Supervisors, several of whom have said they would not seek to increase taxes, can lower the real estate tax rate to help reduce bills and make the county as close to “revenue neutral” as possible.
Warren County hired Pearson’s Appraisal Services to conduct the reassessments beginning in early 2021. The Board of Supervisors appointed Pearson to serve as the assessor and to conduct hearings for property owners concerned about their assessments. Property owners who still contest the assessor’s determination can appeal the assessment to the Board of Equalization.
