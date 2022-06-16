Warren County resident Robert Hupman on Wednesday officially announced he's seeking the Republican nomination in the state Senate's 1st District race.
Hupman, 35, expressed an interest in running for the seat in the spring and filed paperwork for his candidacy on Tuesday.
The election for the seat in the recently redrawn district will be in November 2023. Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud and Frederick County resident Lance Allen also are seeking the Republican nomination, they previously announced.
The 1st District, which was created as part of a recent redistricting process to account for U.S. Census population changes, includes Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah counties.
As a farmer and small business owner who runs Hazard Mill Farm, which raises and harvests over 75,000 turkeys each year, Hupman said his campaign will focus on advocating for and defending family farms, the agriculture industry and small businesses in Virginia. He was born in Front Royal and learned the value of hard work and community service at a young age, according to a statement he released.
He describes himself as an avid gun owner, outdoorsman and hunter who considers wildlife conservation a key concern for Virginia. He says he is a strong "school choice" proponent. He said parents should be able to send their children to the best school, not just the most geographically convenient one.
"Greater educational opportunities can be created by allowing charter schools, parental choice and the policy of the dollars following the student to whatever school they may choose," Hupman said. "In addition to school choice it's also essential to teach basic life skills in all school curriculum like proper mental health techniques, proper gun safety, how to start a business, how to do your taxes, et cetera. These are all policies which I will pursue in Richmond as your state Senator."
Hupman said he intends to fight for quality mental and physical healthcare, including programs that treat substance abuse and addiction.
“I’m proud to announce my candidacy for Virginia’s 1st Senate District,” Hupman said. “Right now, as all Americans are dealing with skyrocketing inflation, out of control gas prices, and the economic consequences of liberal politics run amok in D.C., small businesses in our Commonwealth are dealing with burdensome regulations and our kids are dealing with schools that are teaching them what to think instead of how to think. I am running for Senate to help take back the majority for Republicans, and to stand up for our family farmers, parents, and small businesses.”
Hupman lives in Bentonville with his wife, Rita, and their daughter, Shenandoah.
