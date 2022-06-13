A Warren County supervisor has announced her Republican candidacy for the November 2023 election for the newly created 31st district in the House of Delegates.
Delores Oates, vice chairwoman of the Board of Supervisors and North River District representative, will be running for the district that includes Front Royal, the northern part of Warren County, and the southern half of Clarke County and Frederick County, just below Winchester.
Oates said she will not be seeking re-election to the Board of Supervisors, but she wasn't planning to run for the board as she previously committed to serving just one term since she believes in self-imposed term limits.
A concern for the direction of the state and country after seeing what was happening in Richmond the last couple of years is what compelled her to run, said Oates, who was born and raised in Warren County.
“D.C. is being run by 'unrepenting' Marxists, and the state Senate and the Democrats in the House are taking cues from them,” Oates said. “I just feel like somebody needs to go who’s not afraid to stand up for their values and take them on in the arena of ideas. I have the courage to do that.”
Oates, a technical recruiter who's contracted with government agencies and Washington D.C. area businesses, said that the concerning direction involves rising costs of living through inflation, gas prices and the country’s current energy situation created through federal policies.
“I know that in the statehouse I’m not going to have much influence, but I can certainly try to help protect Virginians from rising taxes and do what we can to make this a business-friendly state that Gov. Youngkin’s agenda has set forth,” Oates said.
On the state level, pro-life support, Second Amendment protections and repealing the “soft on crime” policies from the “radical left-wing regime” from 2019 to 2021 are of interest to Oates. Locally for the district, ending the car tax in the state is an issue on which she would focus, Oates said.
“My service on the Board of Supervisors has caused a realization of how big an impact that regressive [car] tax is,” Oates said. “Jim Gilmore started it, I’m going to go to Richmond to finish it."
While the Republican party has debated whether to follow former President Donald Trump or U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, in recent years, Oates said she proudly supported Trump for the Oval Office and his economic policies, but her allegiance lies with the Constitution.
“I am looking to go back to commonsense conservative government that respects the Constitution, that works to lower taxes on hard-working families,” Oates said. “That’s really my focus.”
The district was created by the decennial redistricting process completed in December 2021. Warren County was previously represented by three delegates but now will only have two.
The 18th District, held by Republican Del. Michael Webert, was renumbered the 61st district and moved east. The 29th district, held by Republican Del. Wiley, was renumbered the 32nd district and moved to the northern half of Frederick County, with Winchester as a part of it. The 15th District, held by Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert, was renumbered the 33rd district and will cover the southern half of Warren County, Shenandoah County, Page County and the north end of Rockingham County.
The Virginia Public Access Project lists Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke, as the incumbent for the 31st House District.
Gooditis is a nice person, but just votes the wrong way on the issues, Oates said, adding she welcomes debate on differing ideas.
It was a love of government that made Oates want to get a bachelor’s degree on the subject from Regents University in 2017 while in her 50s, after previously earning a general studies degree from Lord Fairfax Community College and working in the recruiting field for about 30 years.
“We can be civil and have debates on the issues,” Oates said. “I enjoy doing that.”
Elections for both the House of Delegates and state Senate are set for Nov. 7, 2023. Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the house and control of the executive branch, as Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in the Senate, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears holding a tie-breaking vote.
Gooditis could not be reached for comment.
