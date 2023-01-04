The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted down a proposal to open the door for data centers, which some supervisors called “monstrosities.”
Supervisors voted 5-0 at their meeting Tuesday against a proposed change to the county zoning ordinance that would have allowed data centers as a by-right use, or without a conditional-use permit, in certain zoning districts. Chairwoman Vicky L. Cook, Vice Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates voted against the change.
The vote came about six months after county officials presented a zoning ordinance amendment that, if adopted, would have added “light industrial” to the zoning districts. The proposal also would have allowed data centers in the industrial and light industrial zoning districts by right.
These proposed changes drew vocal opposition over the ensuing months from residents concerned about the potential effects data centers could have on the local water supply and the electrical power system. Opponents of the proposal also voiced concerns that allowing data centers as a by-right use rather than with a conditional-use permit would prevent supervisors from imposing conditions on such facilities.
Supervisors echoed opponents’ concerns. Cullers said she drove east to look at examples of data centers in Manassas and Loudoun County.
“Maybe there’s some financial benefit, but to me, personally, any financial benefit — the destruction to our county as far as the aesthetic beauty, the viewshed from the drive, just driving by on (Interstate) 66 depending on where one would want to go — these things are monstrosities,” Cullers said. “I rode there and I thought, ‘Where do the children play down here? Where’s the green areas?’”
Cullers also voiced concerns about the impact data centers could have on the local water supplies and electrical power system.
Butler said he didn’t want to see a data center come to the community, “suck the life out of it, and leave.”
Oates said she felt it was premature for supervisors to change the code to allow data centers before the town and the county finalize their comprehensive plans. Oates also voiced concerns about allowing data centers as a by-right use, as proposed in the ordinance change. Supervisors cannot put parameters on uses allowed by right, she noted.
Mabe and Cook echoed fellow board members’ by-right use concerns.
Deputy County Administrator Taryn Logan said if supervisors voted against adding the language to the ordinance, a developer seeking to establish a data center in the county could submit an application to propose a text amendment to the county code. The developer then would need to make its case before the supervisors.
Earlier in the meeting, supervisors elected board officers for 2023. Members voted for Cook to serve as chairwoman and Cullers as vice chairwoman.
Also at the meeting, supervisors approved:
• Separate contracts between the county and the Pond Law Group and TACS by and through the Warren County Treasurer for collection of delinquent tax accounts as designated by the treasurer each for one-year terms with the option of additional years.
• An award to Hanson Aggregates for firm fixed pricing of stone and associated fuel surcharges until June 30 on behalf of the county.
• Authorization to advertise a public hearing for a change to the county code to allow the treasurer to issue refunds under $10,000 without the Board of Supervisors' approval by state code.
• Authorization to advertise a public hearing for the sale of county-owned property at 30 E. Jackson St., Front Royal. The county deemed the property as surplus or of excess need. The county has received offers of $185,000 from Bayou LLC and/or Assigns, and of $175,000 from Transform Development LLC.
• Authorization to advertise public hearings for conditional-use permits for gunsmithing services and for short-term tourist rentals.
• The board’s 2023 policy and procedures and its guidelines for public hearings.
• James Wells' appointment to the Laurel Ridge Community College Board and Steven Jerome's reappointment to the Social Services Advisory Board.
• A contract with Silent Falcon for fixed-base operator services for $21,000. The Warren County Department of Finance and Purchasing received a request from administration to procure fixed-base operator and aircraft maintenance services. The county received three sealed proposals. An evaluation team negotiated with the top ranked firms and staff members recommended that supervisors approve the service contracts. As part of the approved motion, supervisors moved to show intent to award a contract to Aero Services LLC for aircraft maintenance services, and to approve the award after holding a public hearing on the contract. The award to Aero Services LLC would generate $9,600 for the maintenance hangar rental.
Supervisors also met in closed session to discuss personnel matters specifically related to the Laurel Ridge Community College Board and the Social Services Advisory Board; and to consult with the county attorney concerning the award of public contracts that involve spending public money and to discuss contracts regarding sanitary districts in Warren County.
