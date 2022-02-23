A firearms training facility in Warren County can resume outdoor shooting now that it has a permit.
Supervisors voted 4-1 at a special meeting to grant a conditional-use permit to Travis Dodson that allows him to operate a shooting range on Water Plant Road.
Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers, Vice Chairwoman Delores R. Oates and supervisors Vicky L. Cook and Walter J. “Walt” Mabe voted in favor of a motion to approve the permit for an outdoor recreation facility at 650 Water Plant Road. Supervisor Jerome K. “Jay” Butler voted against the motion. The property lies in the North River magisterial district represented by Oates.
Travis Dodson plans to operate the outdoor shooting range as part of his firearms training facility on the 50.4-acre property that he and his wife bought in 2020. Vacant woodland and pastures and Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 surround the property. Dodson lives in Frederick County east of Stephens City and owns Middletown Firearms in Middletown.
Director of Economic Development Joseph Petty, who also serves as interim planning director, explained that the board can revoke the permit if the applicant fails to abide by any of its attached conditions, which include:
Activities associated with the commercial operation shall not produce sound levels which exceed 60 decibels during hours of operation at the nearest property line.
Activities associated with the commercial operation shall be by appointment or reservation only. Outdoor discharge of firearms shall take place only from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Classroom instruction shall take place only from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday, and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
The maximum number of occupants per class shall not exceed twenty-five students and five instructors. Special events which exceed the maximum number of occupants allowed shall be limited to no more than ten events per calendar year with no more than seventy-five people per event. A Warren County special entertainment permit shall be issued for each event.
The applicants shall have the well/drinking water tested annually for lead contamination and a copy of the results shall be submitted to the Planning Department.
Supervisors took action at the end of the 31/2-hour meeting after hearing support for and opposition to the permit request. Supporters urged supervisors to approve the permit with many speakers saying that the area lacks firearms training centers. Opponents said the near-constant sound of gunfire from an outdoor shooting range disturbs the rural environment and adjacent Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historic Park, deters visitors and negatively affects property values.
Larry Andrick said at the public hearing that he lives about a half-mile from the shooting range. Andrick said he’s “pro-gun” and “pro-small business” but opposed the shooting range because of the noise it would generate.
“I’m sure everybody at the shooting range will have ear protection ... on to protect their hearing, then they go home to their quiet neighborhoods,” Andrick said. “Meanwhile, I’m sitting at my back deck listening to gunshots eight hours a day.”
Miles Adkins lives in Hunting Creek Circle in Stephens City. Adkins said at the public hearing he has a background in occupational safety, has written insurance policies for firing ranges and is a pistol instructor with the National Rifle Association. He spoke favorably of Dodson’s range.
“So what I would say is, you know, Travis has went above and beyond any kind of safety requirements,” Adkins said. “I think with these kind of safety measures, we’re gonna see zero safety accidents. But, if we have people out there, with all the new gun owners out there trying to shoot a soda can, learning from Uncle Bub, then I think we are putting ourselves at risk.”
Several of the opponents of the proposal said they did not oppose a proposed shooting range but the location.
The Dodsons said they used a decibel meter, recently calibrated, to measure the sound of firearms discharged at the range. County code restricts noise levels to 62-67 decibels. But noise from traffic on the adjacent interstates made it difficult to test for sound at the property borders, Dodson said. Traffic sound by itself exceeds 70 decibels, Dodson said. He added that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has not received any formal noise complaints about the shooting range.
