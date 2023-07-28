A trial date has been set for the two Warren County Sheriff's Office deputies charged in the wounding of an elderly man during an April 2022 traffic stop.
Prosecutors accuse Zachary A. Fadely and Tyler S. Poe with unlawfully injuring Ralph Ennis, 77, when they tackled him during the stop. Ennis suffered a brain bleed from head trauma and died in hospice care days later.
Fadely, 30, of Maurertown, and Poe, 26, of Strasburg, appeared Friday in Warren County Circuit Court where Judge Clark A. Ritchie set an April 22 start date for a jury trial for the men, who will stand trial as co-defendants. At the request of defense attorneys William A. “Beau” Bassler, who represents Fadely, and Justin T. Daniel, representing Poe, the court set aside seven days for the trial.
Fadely, a former deputy with the department, pleaded not guilty Friday to a malicious wounding charge. Poe pleaded not guilty to an unlawful wounding charge. As of May, Poe was still employed by the sheriff's office, but the office didn't respond Friday to the Daily's request for an update on his employment status.
The charges stem from an April 2, 2022, traffic stop when Warren County deputies stopped a vehicle, driven by Ennis, on Winchester Road (U.S. 340-522) at approximately 1:20 a.m. for traveling 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. Authorities accuse Fadely and Poe of assaulting Ennis after he emerged from his vehicle. Emergency workers took Ennis to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries sustained in the stop.
Video footage recorded by law enforcement officers’ body-worn cameras show two Warren County deputies in a verbal then physical confrontation with Ennis, who suffered from dementia. Emergency workers took Ennis to a hospital for treatment for a head injury. Ennis died in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice 13 days later. The Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Ennis died of “natural causes.” Neither Fadely nor Poe are accused of causing Ennis’ death.
Fadely faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of his charge, a class 3 felony. Poe faces a maximum of five years if convicted of his charge, a class 6 felony.
Matthew Sweet, deputy commonwealth’s attorney, and Christian Fernandez, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, both from the Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office appeared in court Friday as special prosecutors in the case. Warren County Commonwealth Attorney John Bell recused himself from the matter shortly after the incident and Amy Ashworth, commonwealth’s attorney for Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park took over as special prosecutor and sought indictments against Fadely and Poe, which were handed up on May 8. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the case.
Ritchie set a pretrial hearing date for March 22, noting that motions to be decided that day should be filed by attorneys by Feb. 23 with responses due by March 8. Ritchie also agreed to modify the terms of Fadely's bond, allowing him to travel to West Virginia to access healthcare at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center and to visit family in the state.
Fadely served as a deputy sheriff for Warren County from Sept. 25, 2020, until July 29, 2022. Poe’s most recent term as deputy sheriff started Jan. 11, 2021, and expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Ennis’ son, Ian Ennis, filed a $6 million lawsuit against Fadely and Poe on Aug. 8, 2022, accusing them of using excessive force on his father and of violating the man’s constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure. The defendants have denied wrongdoing. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon scheduled the case for a five-day jury trial to start March 18.
