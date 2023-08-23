The Warren County Board of Supervisors took action Tuesday night to allow a developer to build warehouses on U.S. 340-522.
Supervisors voted 5-0 to grant a request from Rushmark Rockland Road LLC to rezone 46 acres along Winchester and Rockland roads, in the U.S. 340-522 North corridor, from commercial to industrial, and 1.87 acres from residential to commercial.
Chairwoman Vicki L. Cook, Vice Chairwoman Cheryl L. Cullers and supervisors Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Walter J. “Walt” Mabe and Delores R. Oates voted in favor of three separate requests from Rushmark related to its plans — a change in the future land use map, a rezoning and a conditional-use permit.
Rushmark seeks to build warehousing for a distribution facility — a by-right use in the industrial zoning district. The future land use map designated the lots as commercial. The county issued a conditional-use permit to Cedarville LLC for a shopping center and building in excess of 50,000 square feet in the highway overlay district.
Supervisors approved the motion stating they found the request to change the map appropriate for the public necessity and good zoning practice.
The board then approved Rushmark’s request to rezone eight parcels, totaling 77.59 acres, from commercial and residential to industrial; and 1.87 acres from residential to commercial, at 8561 Winchester Road. Rushmark proposes to build four warehouses totaling 627,519 square feet as part of a distribution center. Rushmark needs a conditional-use permit to build one of the warehouses located in the Highway Corridor Overlay District for a structure in excess of 50,000 square feet.
Supervisors approved Cedarville’s conditional-use permit for a shopping center in July 2005. Supervisors granted Cedarville eight, 2-year extensions for the permit while the property owners tried to market the property for commercial use. Cedarville never established the use.
Chris Gullikson, director of development and transportation policy for the Port of Virginia, spoke at the public hearing on the rezoning. Gullikson commented on the port’s success and growth in light of supply-chain disruptions.
“This fact is evident right here in Warren County,” Gullikson said. “At the Virginia Inland Port, we’re supporting companies that are creating jobs and leveraging this international gateway.
“To match this record business growth at the port, we have initiated a $1.4-billion capital improvement program, which includes adding rail capacity.”
The state lacks high-quality industrial real estate and the demand for warehouse space continues to increase, Gullikson said.
“I can tell you the development being proposed by Rushmark represents a significant opportunity for Warren County and for the commonwealth,” Gullikson said. “The facility will enhance the continuity and movement of international freight into the domestic supply chains.
“It’s also gonna generate what I think is very critical: new, non-residential tax revenue as well, more importantly, it’s gonna create jobs — jobs for the residents of Warren County,” Gullikson said. “And, from 2019 to 2022, the transportation and warehousing industry segment here in the Northern Shenandoah Valley has actually been the fastest and has seen the most real growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.